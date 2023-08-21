The Disaster Prep Tech To Help You Weather Hurricanes, Heat and Wildfires

As wildfires still rage across the continent, filling skies with smoke and forcing evacuations, tropical storm Hilary is causing extensive damage and flooding in California. Meanwhile, Florida and surrounding areas are still only halfway through the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. Experts say that climate change is only going to make severe weather more "normal" going forward, so preparing for extended infrastructure breakdowns is no longer for a fringe few.

Technology can be a useful tool for getting through emergencies, including the aftermath from a natural disaster, especially when the grid goes down. With proper planning, your gadgets can be an important part of your emergency preparedness kit, even when you lose power. These are our recommendations for tech that can help keep you safe, connected and maybe even comfortable when disaster strikes.

How to keep the lights on during a disaster

The last thing you need to worry about during a power outage is wandering around in the dark and breaking a toe. One of the most important items to include in an emergency preparedness kit is a flashlight. Thankfully, today's world comes with a number of options.

Place a priority on flashlights powered by replaceable batteries, like this $40 Duracell Durebeam three-pack. Each flashlight runs on a pair of AAs, making it easy to keep them topped off even if your house loses power. Your pick doesn't have to be fancy, but something with an adjustable beam will make your light better suited for a wider variety of tasks.

A useful alternative is a flashlight that doesn't need batteries or charging at all. Manually-powered flashlights that use a dynamo (time to get cranking) to generate power are now so cheap that you can get 24 of them for about $30. That's enough for your whole family, with plenty to spare.

BioLite

For those times when you find yourself without a free set of hands, a headlamp can be a useful alternative. BioLite's $50 HeadLamp 325 is not only compact and lightweight—it's also adjustable enough to be worn by both kids and adults, and on a full charge it can run for 40 hours at its lowest illumination setting.

Goal Zero

To illuminate a larger space, a battery-powered lantern can be a useful accessory, and Goal Zero's $20 Crush Light brings with it some cleverly useful features. It collapses flat so it's easier to keep in an emergency kit, and it's cheap enough to use three or four to light up a room. On its lowest setting, it will glow for up to 35 hours, after which it can be charged using either its USB port or integrated solar panel.

How your smartphone can help you survive an emergency

The smartphone not only replaced a variety of home gadgets (radios, fax machines, computers, answering machines, telephones, stereos, etc.). It also replaced a lot of the devices recommended for emergency preparedness kits. Need to find an alternate route out of a city where the streets are packed with evacuees? Your smartphone is a highly capable GPS unit, but there's a catch. For emergency apps, you should download and cache offline versions of maps of your local area ahead of time, in case you lose your mobile internet connection.

Before we get into apps, remember: every smartphone is required by law to be able to reach emergency services by calling 9-1-1, even if the phone isn't activated or doesn't have a cellphone plan.

American Red Cross

First, take advantage of the wealth of information your phone puts at your fingertips. You'll want to download the American Red Cross Emergency: Severe Weather app (available for iOS and Android devices, or by texting "GETEMERGENCY" to 90999) which provides important weather alerts and useful survival tips. Also grab the American Red Cross First Aid app (available for iOS and Android devices, or by texting "GETFIRST" to 90999), which provides access to expert advice and step-by-step instructions for dealing with injuries.

Your smartphone also has the potential to save your life. Introduced with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro is a feature called Emergency SOS. In the event of an emergency where your device has no cellular or wifi connectivity, the iPhone can contact emergency services using a satellite connection, allowing you to send messages about your situation, including details about your location. How to use this feature depends on your specific location and situation, so check Apple's site for more details.

Motorola

If you don't want to switch to an iPhone just to take advantage of emergency satellite connectivity, Motorola also recently launched a product called the Defy, which more or less offers the same functionality. It's a separate device that can wirelessly connect to iOS, iPadOS or Android hardware and uses the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app to allow remote users to chat with friends, family, or rescue services—for a price. The $149 Defy requires a monthly subscription that starts at $4.99 for up to 30 messages.

How to stay connected when your phone fails you

There are many ways your smartphone can fail during an emergency, including a loss of signal. But that doesn't mean you have to stay completely disconnected and uninformed. A radio can help keep you up-to-date about impending weather conditions, which parts of your city to avoid due to flooding, fire damage or where to seek out assistance such as food and shelter.

The Eton FRX3+ can be powered by swappable batteries, charged from a USB port, or charged by cranking its handle. Eton

Cheap, battery-powered radios are easy to find for less than $20, or you can spend a little more for a device like the $60 Etón FRX3+. It's an AM/FM radio with digital tuning that also has full access to the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and Environment Canada weather broadcasts. It's powered by a 2,600mAh battery that can be charged with a USB connection, or by turning its built-in hand crank. That battery can also be used to charge other gadgets, like a smartphone. The FRX3+ also boasts other useful features like an LED flashlight, a red emergency beacon, and even a solar panel for an added power boost.

Walkie-talkies can be a useful replacement for a smartphone, allowing you to temporarily keep in touch with nearby family members or rescue services. For less than $80, you can get a three-pack of Motorola T200TP radios. These are powered by AA batteries and have a broadcast range of 20 miles without the need for cellular connectivity.

Mohu

Even if you have power during an emergency, that doesn't necessarily guarantee you'll have internet access. Those who have given up cable for streaming services can still make their TVs useful with an HDTV antenna that can pull in over-the-air broadcasts including local news. Think of it as a slight step up over an emergency radio, and with Mohu's $60 Leaf 50 antenna, your TV can tune in broadcasts from up to 60 miles away, and in full HD resolutions.

How to keep power going during an outage

You should always keep your emergency preparedness kit stocked with batteries of all shapes and sizes and regularly ensure they're not expired. If opting for the rechargeable kind, also make sure they're fully charged before the power goes out. Batteries can keep radios, flashlights, walkie-talkies and lamps running during a power outage, and with enough of a stock on hand, they're readily replaceable. For as little as $10, you can even get a smartphone charger that runs on a pair of AA batteries. It won't fully recharge a modern smartphone, but every little bit helps.

Mophie

However, given how useful your smartphone can be in an emergency, it's not a bad idea to have a dedicated battery backup solution designated solely for it. Mophie's $50 Snap+ Juice Pack Mini can conveniently attach to the back of some smartphones using magnets while also charging them wirelessly from a 5,000mAh battery, or by using a USB-C port and a charging cable. For a little more flexibility and convenience, Mophie's $80 Powerstation Plus offers a larger 10,000mAh battery and integrated Apple Lightning and USB-C charging cables that will never go missing.

Anker

For charging devices that require a little more power, such as a laptop computer, you'll need to step up to a backup battery that's larger and more expensive. The $150 Anker 747 Power Bank features a 25,600mAh battery that can actually be used to charge multiple devices at the same time, like a smartphone and a laptop. Going one step further, the $2,000 Anker SOLIX F2000 (formerly the PowerHouse 767) is as large as a rolling suitcase (and includes wheels and a handle), but can even be used to power large appliances. Example use cases include running an air fryer for several hours or an entire refrigerator for multiple days, making it useful for avoiding spoilages. The SOLIX F2000 is also compatible with solar panel add-ons to fully recharge it in a manner of hours—with enough panels.

Generac

Although gas generators can be useful to keep on hand, particularly if you live in an area where power outages are a regular thing, they also require you to either store or source gasoline, which can be a problem, because gas station pumps also don't function without electricity. A better alternative is a natural gas generator, which looks like an over-sized cooler sitting next to your house. The initial investment isn't cheap—most of Generac's generators are priced well over $4,000, plus installation costs. But they can keep almost your entire home powered, including most major appliances, and instantly switch on when a power outage is detected.

How to stay sane during an emergency

Our society is heavily dependent on electronics for entertainment and distraction, and toys or board games aren't always a reliable way to keep scared or anxious children entertained during storms or prolonged power outages. Ahead of an impending storm that has the potential to cause a lot of damage, consider spending a few hours loading up a tablet with games, TV shows and movies. Most online streaming platforms, including Netflix and Disney+, now allow you to download content right to a device and watch it without the need for a constant internet connection. A couple seasons of their favorite show can help keep kids entertained and distracted while you deal with more pressing issues.

Kobo

Adults can often use a distraction, too, in times of extreme stress. Instead of draining your smartphone, which is useful for so many other things, keep an e-reader on hand, charged and pre-filled with a bunch of ebook titles you've been meaning to read, or grab some of the many classic titles that are now free and in the public domain. E-readers use E Ink's low-power electronic paper technology and can run for weeks on a single charge. Most models also now include screen lighting, letting you read well into the night without draining a flashlight. The $130 Kobo Clara 2E is waterproof and even works with audiobooks, while the $120 Amazon Kindle (2022 Edition) skips the waterproofing for a cheaper price tag.

PocketBook

If you're a parent who'd rather keep screen time to a minimum but whose kids are too young to read, the ~$230 PocketBook Color, featuring E Ink's color electronic paper technology, also includes a text-to-speech feature, allowing it to automatically read aloud any ebook, PDF, or text file. It's also a good way to save money on audiobooks.

How to safely get food and water during an emergency

You may already have a shelf filled with provisions like bottled water, but finding a continuous source of clean and safe water can be a genuine challenge in areas hit particularly hard by damaging storms.

LifeStraw

When the bottled water runs out, the easiest solution to finding potable water is the $20 LifeStraw, which as the name implies, is an over-sized straw filled with a membrane microfilter that promises to remove 99.999999% of bacteria like E. cOli, 99.999% of parasites like giardia or cryptosporidium and 99.999% of microplastics. Using it is as simple as using a straw, and it can safely filter up to 1,000 gallons before needing to be replaced.

BioLite

Simply boiling water from a faucet is another way to source potable drinking water when your city can't vouch for its safety. A gas stove should continue to work through most disasters, but if you've gone electric, you'll need another source of fire. The BioLite CampStove 2+ is a unique alternative to propane tank-powered camp stoves. Using a powered fan, it can efficiently turn a handful of scavenged sticks into a roaring fire capable of boiling water, heating up MREs, or warming up a can of beans. Alternately, you can burn twigs and other tinder to simply produce heat and convert it into electricity, charging the CampStove 2+'s battery and any devices plugged into it.