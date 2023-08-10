Telltale Games Acquires Live Action Video Game Studio Flavourworks

After springing back to life in 2019 thanks to a purchase from the recently formed holding group LCG Entertainment, narrative game developer Telltale Games is already setting its eyes on expansion.
The game studio behind award-winning narrative-adventure games like The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us has acquired U.K.-based video tech company Flavourworks Interactive Studio. Flavourworks is most known for the 2021 FMV-game Erica, a cinematic thriller released on PlayStation 4, PC and iOS back in 2019. In video games, "FMV games" or "full-motion-video games" are titles that incorporate a large amount of live action footage.
The purchase was made for an undisclosed sum, according to a press release about the transaction.
Jamie Otllie, Telltale’s CEO, says the acquisition is about utilizing Flavourworks’ tech to bring their games to more people.
“Fans today want to interact with their favorite IPs more deeply, and interactive narratives are a really immersive way to do that,” Ottilie said via a press release. “At the same time, people want to access their games from wherever they are, regardless of device or platform. Flavourworks’ technology and interactive video expertise will enable us to efficiently create story-based games and reach more people through streaming and new platforms. We’re excited about what it could mean for our portfolio of games.”
Flavourworks CEO Zack Slatter called Telltale “the perfect partner” for the company's technology.
The pairing seems like a natural match, as both studios focus on narrative adventures. Flavourworks' Erica was received positively by critics for being a worthwhile revival of the FMV game genre that was popular in the mid-90s.
Meanwhile, Telltale has been the torchbearer for classic adventure games of the same era since the 2000s, starting with episodic titles like Sam and Max Save The World and Tales Of Monkey Island. The company would eventually transition into creating interactive story-focused games based on existing film and television properties such as The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones and Guardians Of The Galaxy.
The studio's work modernized the genre first popularized by LucasArts in the 90s, while adding in choose-your-own-adventure elements that earned Telltale dozens of accolades in the industry. However, the company was forced to close its doors in 2018 after landing in dire straits thanks to poor management and allegations of a toxic workplace.
In 2019, the company would get a second lease on life after the LCG Entertainment acquisition, which has since seen it release its first game in four years: The Expanse: A Telltale Series. The game is based on the science fiction television series streaming on Amazon prime.
