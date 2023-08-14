Telegram Expands Its Unique Stories Feature to All Users

Telegram has opened up its Stories feature to all users and will let edit your story after you post — even though it will only exist for a short time anyway before disappearing.



The Russian app is among the many social media platforms to mimic SnapChat’s Stories feature, which was also cloned by Meta on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. The feature had been available to premium subscribers but to celebrate its 10-year anniversary, it is pushing its editable stories to all users.



“This was by far the most-requested feature in the history of Telegram — and we've spent several months innovating and refining the format,” a spokesperson for the company said in a blog post published Monday that announced new product updates.



Like Instagram, Telegram Stories remain visible for 24 hours before they disappear. And also like Instagram, users can see how viewers reacted to their story.



But unlike Instagram, Telegram — famous for its privacy features — will let users edit a post even after it has gone live and choose how long they want the Story to remain visible. Telegram stories can be set to expire after “6, 12, 24 or 48 hours,” the company stated.



“For the first time in the history of social media, you can update any element of your story at any time — changing its visibility, caption, on-screen text, stickers or anything else — without having to delete and repost it from scratch,” the post stated.



Stories are a major feature of social media, with platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram citing different statistics claiming nearly 1 billion people use their stories feature daily across the platforms. Telegram, which has more than 800 million registered users globally, is late to the game — but editing could give it an edge.