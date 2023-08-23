Teen Hackers That Leaked GTA 6 Footage Found Guilty by UK Court

An 18-year-old British hacker and his underage accomplice have been convicted by a grand jury in the UK. The teens were charged with leaking and ransoming information from Nvidia, Uber, UK internet and cell phone service provider EE and perhaps most infamously Rockstar Games.



Arion Kurtaj was found guilty on all 12 counts at a London courthouse on Wednesday. The charges include two counts of fraud, three counts of blackmail and six charges for violating the UK’s Computer Misuse Act. His accomplice, who is 17, was found guilty of the same charges, but just one count each.



The teens, who hacked into various tech companies and leaked dozens of videos related to the next installment of Grand Theft Auto, were members of the hacker group Lapsus$.



Lapsus$, a group based out of the U.K., has a dangerous reputation, and is known for hacking into secure systems and using private information to extort large corporations. Known methods employed by the group include both social engineering, in which a hacker tricks a person into allowing them access to a system, and more complex computer-based attacks. Lapsus$ was able to get on the radar of the FBI here in the U.S. thanks to “the theft and dissemination of proprietary data that they claim to have illegally obtained.”



Kurtaj in particular managed to become one of the group's most high profile members as early as July 2021, according to the BBC. The then 16-year-old helped the group obtain user information from thousands of customers of British telecommunications companies EE, BT and Orange. The hacker then demanded $4 million in U.S. cash in exchange for keeping the information confidential. He stole £100,000 from five of these customers before his arrest in January 2022.



Shortly after he was arrested, Kurtaj was released, during which he and Lapsus$ committed another hack. In February 2022, the group targeted computer parts manufacturer Nvidia, stealing and leaking 1 terabyte worth of sensitive user information, according to the BBC, and demanding another multi-million ransom to stop the leaks. The two also harassed Nvidia employees with late night phone calls.



After a second arrest in March 2022, Kurtaj was moved to a hotel in Oxfordshire, where he was closely monitored by authorities as a condition of his bail, and was barred from accessing the internet.



The move didn’t prevent him from continuing his hacks. In September 2022, he used an Amazon Fire Stick, a smartphone, a mouse and keyboard, and access to cloud computing services to steal the information of 5,000 customers of the financial tech company Revolut,. He also caused $3 million in damages to rideshare service Uber and hacked into Rockstar’s employee Slack, where he threatened to leak the source code of Grand Theft Auto 6.



Kurtaj and the 17-year-old were charged in January in relation to the hacking spree.



While Kurtaj was convicted, the BBC reports that he did not appear in court to give evidence as he is diagnosed with autism and psychiatrists deemed him not fit to stand trial. Both Kurtaj and the unnamed 17-year-old will be sentenced at a later date, according to the outlet.