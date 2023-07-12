A group of trade associations representing many of the world’s largest technology companies has urged the Biden administration to finally nominate a new national cyber director, warning that the White House’s months-long inaction threatens its cybersecurity agenda at a critical moment.

“Swift action is crucial in filling this role to protect our nation against ongoing threats and effectively tackle the challenges that lie ahead of us,” the five organizations — the Information Technology Industry Council, the software trade group BSA, the Cybersecurity Coalition, the Center for Cybersecurity Policy and Law, and the Better Identity Coalition — wrote to White House chief of staff Jeff Zients in a letter released Wednesday.

The trade groups — whose members include Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, along with a host of financial services companies and cybersecurity threat intelligence firms — called on President Joe Biden to nominate a candidate “before the end of July.”

Congress created the Office of the National Cyber Director at the end of 2020 to oversee the government’s cybersecurity strategy, with its Senate-confirmed director serving as the president’s chief cyber adviser. The office helps regulators deconflict cybersecurity mandates imposed on the private sector, ensures that agencies are properly budgeting for their own digital defenses, and leads projects on issues like securing open-source code and building a diverse national cyber workforce.

The first national cyber director, Chris Inglis, retired in February, shortly before his office released a sweeping National Cybersecurity Strategy that called for fundamental changes to the way the government works with the private sector to protect Americans from hackers. Inglis’ top deputy, Kemba Walden, has been serving as acting national cyber director since then.

Walden has earned praise from government colleagues and executives in the private sector for her steady leadership of ONCD, but as Wednesday’s letter makes clear, the cybersecurity community believes that the office needs a permanent leader — whether it’s Walden or someone else — to effectively carry out its mission.

“We are concerned that the delay in nominating a candidate for the National Cyber Director role could impede the great work accomplished under Director Inglis and Acting Director Walden, hinder the implementation of the National Cyber Strategy, and jeopardize the effectiveness of ONCD,” the tech associations wrote.

With ONCD still expanding its staff and building a reputation among its government and industry partners, the trade groups told Zients that the cyber office couldn’t afford to linger without a permanent director.

“The nomination of this position presents a critical opportunity for the Administration to cement the significance of this office,” they wrote, asking the White House to “promptly send a nomination to the Senate” and “advocate for an expedited confirmation process to avoid the inevitable delays in nominations as an election nears.”

The groups also encouraged Biden to issue an executive order clarifying the division of responsibility between ONCD, the National Security Council, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and other agencies with cybersecurity responsibilities.

“The way these issues are handled will define the Biden Administration’s lasting impact on cybersecurity policy,” they wrote.