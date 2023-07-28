Tech Companies Are Talking a Big Game on AI in Q2 Investor Calls: Analysis

Tech companies are less concerned about an economic downturn and have their eyes on the prize offered by the latest fad to take Silicon Valley by storm: artificial intelligence.



In an earnings call analysis conducted by Bloomberg, executives are using words like “headwinds,” “inflation” and “recession” less frequently on calls with analysts and investors, and instead are talking up AI.



Bloomberg gathered the data by analyzing executive statements from the earnings calls of Nasdaq 100 companies, an index which includes some of the largest and most innovative companies in the world.



So far, 40% of the index’s 101 companies have announced their Q2 earnings and the words “artificial intelligence” have surfaced 390 times — a huge leap compared to the 92 mentions recorded in the second quarter of 2022.



The lexical differences reflect a significant shift in tech companies’ sentiment after the US Federal Reserve raised rates and the fears of a recession, prompting some companies to make grim short-term economic projections.



Several tech companies, including cash-flush behemoths like Microsoft and Alphabet, announced layoffs. The tech industry shredded more than 150,000 jobs since January, according to Crunchbase data.



But now the fear seems to be dissipating: The use of the word “recession” declined 70% to only 21 mentions in earnings calls this quarter compared to the 73 mentions a year ago.



Artificial intelligence is the buzzword du jour, but tech executives have been bullish on the technology as a game changer for decades. That optimism is now paying dividends.



With the 2022 release of ChatGPT, a chatbot powered by a large language model, AI moved out of research labs and into the hands of enthusiastic everyday consumers. Generative AI technology has quickly gone mainstream, and has the potential to revolutionize content creation, education, analysis, web search and artistic expression. At its peak, ChatGPT topped 100 million users, although engagement has declined following concerns that recent updates to the chatbot make it prone to inaccuracies.



Microsoft has formed a tight alliance with ChatGPT’s creator, OpenAI, integrating the technology into the company's enterprise and search products, including Office 365, Teams and Bing Search. This alliance also makes it difficult for non-Microsoft cloud customers to fully benefit from OpenAI’s foundational technology, Semafor reported recently.



Other companies like Alphabet and Meta have also co-opted artificial intelligence technology into their social products and, especially, their advertising tools. This week, Meta announced that Reels, its short form video feature similar to TikTok, is now a $10 billion business with over 200 billion daily views thanks to AI. Google also announced it is using the technology to improve advertising performance and spending by brands. Meta posted an 11% revenue growth to $32 billion for the last quarter buoyed by advertising growth, while Alphabet grew 7% to $74.6 billion comfortably beating analyst estimates.



Chip makers and other semiconductor companies are also positioning themselves for a boom in business as cloud and private server customers rush to acquire new processors capable of handling higher server load due to AI.



Nvidia, the top name in the chips industry, does not announce its financials until August 23, yet its report will suggest the pace of demand in faster computing chips and possibly dictate trends going forward especially as Chinese rivals ramp up production to serve domestic demand.