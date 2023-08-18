Tech Billionaires with Hawaii Estates Promise Cash for Maui Recovery - The Messenger
Tech Billionaires with Hawaii Estates Promise Cash for Maui Recovery

The billionaires own more than a thousand acres of Hawaii land combined, purchases that have been criticized as 'neocolonialism'

Adam Kovac
A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Several tech billionaires who own land in Hawaii have promised to donate money to help families and communities affected by the wildfires on Maui that have killed at least 110 people, devastated the city of Lahaina and caused the country's economy to spiral.

Among those reported to be giving cash to assist with the recovery efforts are Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who owns a $78 million, 14-acre compound on Maui, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who owns more than 1,000 acres of land on Hawaii and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.

Lauren Sanchez, a television personality and Bezos's fiancé, wrote on Instagram that she and Bezos are “heartbroken” by the wildfires in Maui.

Sanchez said the couple have started a $100 million fund dedicated to helping “Maui get back on its feet.”

“We are thinking of the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated,” she wrote. 

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan, said they would be donating money to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund but did not specify how much. The Zuckerbergs have previously been accused of "neocolonialism" due to the scope of their purchases.

“Hawaii is such a special place for Mark and me,” she wrote on Facebook. “We fell in love with the Kauai community and made our home there. Watching the impact of the wildfires on Maui is devastating. Our hearts go out to everyone there.”

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told Fortune his company had donated $1 million to World Central Kitchen, the non-profit founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres, to help in the relief effort. Benioff purchased a $12.5 million plot of land on the state’s largest island in 2000.

