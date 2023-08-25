Switzerland’s ‘Pristine’ Lake Geneva Is Full of Plastic

Levels of plastics on the surface of Lake Geneva are as high as those seen in the world's oceans, according to a non-profit called Oceaneye that recently sampled the Alpine lake's water.

Lake Geneva is a popular destination for locals and tourists who swim, kayak, boat and fish on the lake.

Part of why it is so attractive is that the lake is often thought of as a pristine body of water, fed by glacial runoff, "but it's not really the case," said Pascal Hagmann, founder and director of Oceaneye, according to reporting from Reuters. Rather, there is plastic everywhere.

Sampling by Oceaneye found surface levels of plastics on Lake Geneva, which is nestled between France and Switzerland and is a popular bathing spot, to be roughly equivalent to that found in oceans.

And that means more of it is likely down below — scientists have estimated that 99.8% of the plastic that enters the ocean sinks down below the first few hundred feet, and studies have found 10,000 times more microplastic pollution on the sea floor than on the ocean's surface.

Hagmann told Reuters that while awareness of the problem has grown in recent years, more and more plastic continues to make into bodies of water everywhere.

"We are seeing the growth curve rise very quickly," he said. "Projections are pessimistic if we do nothing."