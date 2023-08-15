Suspected Chinese Email Hacks Compromised A Republican Congressman

A Republican congressman was among the victims of a suspected Chinese cyberattack on Microsoft’s email systems.

“The [Chinese Communist Party] hacked into my personal and campaign emails from May 15th to June 16th of this year,” Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb. tweeted on Monday.

Bacon is the first lawmaker to be publicly identified as a victim of the hacking operation, which Microsoft disclosed on July 11. Sources previously told The Messenger that the attack compromised three executive branch agencies, but the impact on Congress remained unclear.

The intrusions appeared aimed at gathering information about U.S. policy toward China and Taiwan. The hackers accessed the email accounts of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns and Daniel Kritenbrink, the department’s top East Asia official.

The U.S. government has not publicly confirmed Microsoft’s assertion that the Chinese government orchestrated the attack.

Microsoft sent Bacon an email alert on June 16 that his account might have been compromised and encouraging him to change his passwords, his press secretary Maggie Sayers told The Messenger. Bacon assumed it was a routine warning and changed his passwords, Sayers said. The FBI then called him on Monday.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) speaks to reporters on his way to a closed-door GOP caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on January 10, 2023, in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer via Getty Images

In roaming through Bacon’s personal and campaign accounts, the hackers may have accessed emails about political strategy decisions, fundraising plans and personal banking details, according to Sayers. “He’s going to work with the FBI to make sure his personal information is secure,” she said.

Bacon, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee and is a member of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, tweeted that he would “work overtime” to pass legislation sending more weapons and supplies to the island nation.

“The Communist government in China are not our friends and are very active in conducting cyber espionage,” Bacon tweeted.