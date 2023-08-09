Supreme Court Won’t Hear Appeal on Injunction in Epic Games’ Lawsuit Against Apple

Epic Games’ effort to allow users to make in-game purchases that bypass the Apple Store has failed, at least for now.

On Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan denied the Fortnite maker's application to escalate the issue to the country’s highest court.

The application, which was filed on July 25, asked the court to push through an injunction issued by U.S District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers. The injunction, which was temporarily blocked by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, would prevent Apple from banning a practice known as steering, in which app makers direct users to payment systems outside the app store.

Apple currently collects 30% of purchases made within apps. Similar practices are exercised by other digital platforms, such as Google Play.

The suit was originally filed in 2020, with Epic arguing that Apple should not be allowed to collect such a large cut while also requiring app developers to sell their wares through the App Store in order for users to have access to them on Apple devices.

In September 2021, a U.S. District judge ruled that while steering did not violate antitrust laws, the company shouldn’t prevent consumers from having access to alternate payment systems.

While the U.S. Court of Appeals upheld that ruling in April, Apple was granted a pause in halting its anti-steering efforts so that it could prepare an appeal.

In a response to Epic’s Supreme Court application, Apple argued that that game development company’s argument did not meet the standard required to overturn the appellate court’s ruling.

On the Supreme Court website, no reason for the denial was given.