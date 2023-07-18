Supreme Court Denies Injunction Request To Halt Microsoft Purchase of Activision Blizzard

The United States Supreme Court will not grant an injunction pausing Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of video game publisher Activision Blizzard.

On Monday, a group of individual plaintiffs had asked the court for a temporary injunction on the deal, which has been subject to a number of challenges since it was announced in January, 2021. The request was denied without explanation on Tuesday — the day Microsoft is supposed to close its deal to buy Activision Blizzard.

On July 11, a U.S. District Court judge had ruled against the Federal Trade Commission’s effort to prevent the purchase. The FTC had argued that the deal would have negative effects on competition in the video game market, as Activision Blizzard is the publisher of the wildly popular Call of Duty line of games.

But Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley disagreed, noting that Microsoft had agreed to keep making Call of Duty available for Sony’s Playstation consoles, the major competitor to Microsoft’s Xbox, for 10 years and had also inked a deal with Nintendo to make the titles available for their Switch.

The FTC filed an appeal of that decision last week to no avail. And on Monday, a group of Republican lawmakers sent a letter to the FTC, telling them to back off their efforts to stop the purchase, calling it a “pro-competitive transaction.”

Despite all the back-and-forth with the FTC, Tuesday's Supreme Court's denial was to do with another group of plaintiffs entirely: a group of gamers concerned that Microsoft’s purchase of such a large publisher would threaten them “with irreparable harm” as the deal would result in an increase in the price of games.

The plaintiffs initially filed a lawsuit in the Northern District of California in December, 2022 but in May, that court denied the request for a preliminary injunction. On July 11, they tried again, asking for a hearing before a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals judge, a request that was also denied — that sparked the move to escalate to the Supreme Court.

According to their filing, “the public interest lies strongly in favor of preventing irreparable harm to competition and preserving the status quo” until their argument for an injunction could be heard.

“The concentration in the video game industry is long passed the incipiency stage, as Microsoft and other giants in the industry have acquired numerous video game competitors over the last several years,” they wrote in the filing, citing Microsoft’s 2021 $7.5 billion acquisition of another developer, ZeniMax.

Lawyers representing the plaintiffs could not be reached for comment. A spokesperson for Microsoft did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan assesses emergency applications from the Ninth Circuit. Justice Kagan did not provide comment or reasoning for the denial or refer the request to the full court, Courthouse News reported.