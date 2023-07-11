Sun Unleashes Several Solar Flares Ahead of Thursday’s Anticipated Solar Storm

The spike in solar energy on Tuesday began just before 2 p.m. Eastern and peaked about 10 minutes later. Data from solarweatherlive.com put the flare into the M-class range, the second most intense type of flare.

The burst of cosmic energy is the latest in what has been an intense 24 hours of activity on the Earth’s host star. Another M-class flare was detected at around 6 p.m. Eastern on Monday and there have been several smaller c-class flares in between.

And on Thursday, a solar storm is predicted to make the Northern Lights visible in as many as 17 US states — usually the northern aurora is only visible far closer to the north pole. The aurora is a beautiful effect of solar wind slamming into Earth's protective magnetic field and causing atoms in the atmosphere to glow brilliant colors. According to the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, US residents in New York, Massachusetts, and elsewhere could glimpse the light show.

This image shows the Sun releasing a large solar flare in October, 2022. NASA

Solar physicist Keith Strong called the activity “uncharacteristic” for the area of the Sun where they took place.

The Tuesday afternoon flare is not as strong as one emitted on July 2, which was classified as an X-class — the most intense type according to the space weather classification system. That one was so powerful that it knocked out some high frequency radio signals over the western United States and Pacific Ocean.

Tuesday’s flare also caused some radio interference on frequencies often used for military and aviation communications over much of the United States, Canada, Mexico and Central America.

Because solar flares cause spikes in the amount of solar radiation hitting the Earth, that radiation is able to penetrate to lower levels of the atmosphere than normal, agitating molecules and interfering with radio waves.

While the Sun is always hot, conditions on its surface actually oscillate in cycles that are roughly 11 years long. In December 2019, scientists announced that Cycle 25 had begun and, at the time, said they expected it would be a mild one, similar to Cycle 24.

But the Sun is proving to be temperamental early in the cycle, with more solar flares and sunspots being reported than anticipated. In June, researchers at the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration said that despite the increased activity, they still anticipate Cycle 25 to be average compared to other cycles in the past century.