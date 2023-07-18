Sun Unleashes Huge ‘Cannibal’ Solar Storm on Earth, Potentially Disrupting Electrical Systems

A series of explosions on the Sun sent billions of tons of gas and plasma hurtling towards Earth over the weekend, which could mean problems for electrical systems and satellites throughout this week.

The Sun as seen by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory on July 18, 2023. NASA/NOAA

The explosions, called coronal mass ejections, combined to form a rare phenomenon known as a 'cannibal' coronal mass ejection or CME.

In a visualization model put together by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, waves of plasma can be seen moving away from the Sun over the weekend. They began to strike the Earth at around 2 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday.

A CME occurs when magnetic fields on the Sun get so stressed that they essentially snap, releasing a sudden burst of plasma and gas. They usually occur in parts of the Sun that have strong localized magnetic fields, which generate a high amount of sunspots — areas where the Sun is relatively cool compared to the extra-heated surrounding area, which make them show up as dark splotches on the Sun’s surface.

A ‘cannibal’ CME is when a small and slow CME is immediately followed by a fast CME. The quick CME catches up to the initial burst and swallows it, generating a larger geomagnetic storm.

While these ejections send energy and plasma hurtling through space at speed, the distance between our planet and the Sun means that they can take days to reach us.

Solar eruptions can be “potentially harmful to advanced technology, including communications and power systems,” according to NASA and cannibal CMEs can be particularly violent. Because cannibal CMEs are the product of two storms combined, they can be overly powerful and difficult to predict. That makes it hard to take precautionary measures to prevent any disruption to the electrical grid or satellite systems like GPS.

Thankfully, the storm hitting the Earth this week isn’t expected to be particularly harmful: according to Spaceweather.com, initial predictions graded the effects as between a G1 (minor) storm, which is marked by weak power grid fluctuations, minor impacts on satellites and some possible effects on migratory animals and a G2 (moderate) storm, which could damage transformers, require corrective actions for orbiting satellites and have some effects on high frequency radios in the Earth’s higher latitudes.

But NOAA spokesperson Bryan Brasher told The Messenger in an email that "the effects of both the 14 and 15 JUL eruptions have already passed with a number of sudden impulses and subsequent G1 (minor) storming conditions recorded over the last 24 hours."

"A G1 minor geomagnetic storm is a space weather scale category that signifies a relatively low-level disturbance in the Earth's magnetic field," he added.

"G1 storms are the least severe and have minimal impact on our technology and power systems. They may, however, lead to some minor fluctuations in geomagnetic activity and the possibility of seeing faint auroras in higher latitudes."