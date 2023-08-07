Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal Trainers - The Messenger
Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal Trainers

Study participants who had access to a chatbot took more steps, slept more and ate more fruits and vegetables

Adam Kovac
In a University of Southern Australia study, users who had access to a chatbot were able to take more steps in a day, ate more fruits and vegetables and slept more at night. Getty Images

While personal trainers are not a profession often brought up as being threatened by artificial intelligence, a new study indicates that AI chatbots can be effective life coaches, at least when it comes to diet, exercise and sleeping patterns.

The study, published in Nature Digital Medicine, saw researchers from the University of South Australia outfitting test subjects with chatbots and comparing them to a control group that didn’t have access to them. 

The researchers found that those who could consult the virtual assistants took an average of 735 more steps a day, ate an additional serving of fruits and vegetables every day and slept an additional 45 minutes per night. 

“When we think of chatbots, we often think of simple applications such as daily news notifications or Uber orders,” said study author Ben Singh in a press release. “But in recent years, this technology has advanced to the point where it can sometimes be hard to determine whether you are chatting to a machine, or a real person. For health, this capability presents tremendous opportunities for chatbots to promote effective interventions that support wellbeing and a healthy lifestyle.”

The study also examined which types of chatbot were most effective, as some participants had text-only programs and others had programs that could communicate by speech. 

“Interestingly, we found that text-based chatbots are more effective than speech or voice-based AI, which suggests that, at least for the time being, text-based communication is more conducive to achieving positive outcomes in health-related interventions,” said Singh.

After the sensational launch of ChatGPT, numerous tech companies have announced investments into the AI chatbot sphere. But Singh’s co-author, University of South Australia professor Carol Maher, warned that the technology is still in its infancy and it’s not clear when, or if, a chatbot can be relied on by itself. Instead, she said users should continue to listen to medical professionals and only turn to chatbots as a way to stay motivated on their fitness journey. 

“This field of research is young, and there is potential for chatbots to give inappropriate advice” she said. “For now, using chatbots to supplement human coaching, could be the best solution, offering the best of both worlds – retaining the unique value of a human coach, combined with round-the-clock support from a chatbot.”

