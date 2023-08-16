Steam Adds 4K Streaming for Remote Play

Steam will now let players stream games from their computers to a second device in much higher fidelity.



The latest update for the Steam Client Beta has added the option to play games from one’s PC remotely in a 4K image, so long as the device they're streaming to has a compatible display. The feature is available on all operating systems that support either the Steam desktop client or Steam Link app. This includes on popular 4K capable devices like the Apple TV 4K, according to PCGamesN, which broke the story.



The new update brings the popular remote play feature to modern standards. The ability to play games remotely has been a welcome feature for Steam users since it was introduced in 2015 via standalone hardware before being later moved to an app for use on virtually any device that has or can be plugged into a screen. Until now, the feature has been limited to streaming at 1080p, at least without the use of complicated workarounds.



Since 2012, Valve, the company behind the industry’s leading PC game storefront, has tried to make it easier to access one’s PC library beyond the computer desk. Features like Big Picture Mode, which makes the app more legible and easy to navigate on televisions, as well as the more recent Steam OS for the company's popular Steam Deck, have gone a long way in expanding PC gaming into the living room.



Players interested in checking out the 4K streaming option can do so pretty easily, but they will first need to install the latest Steam client beta. Just click into the “Interface” section of the Steam app’s setting menu, and select “Client Beta Participation” from the drop down menu. Select “Steam Beta Update” from the drop down menu and click “OK,” which will prompt a reset of the Steam app. These instructions will work on desktop, TVs or on Steam Deck.



Streaming games in 4K is quickly becoming standard in the games industry. Nvidia’s streaming service, GeForce Now, does so for those subscribed to its most premium tier. And earlier this month, select PlayStation gamers reported that the beta program for Sony’s cloud gaming service lets players stream games in an extra sharp 4K resolution.