The Steam Deck Is Even Cheaper Now Thanks To Valve’s Certified Refurbished Models

Valve will begin selling certified refurbished models of its popular PC handheld, the Steam Deck, the company announced Tuesday.



The refurbished handhelds will begin at $319, offering interested prospective buyers a significant discount from the $399 starting price point of the 64 gig entry-level model. Valve promises that a refurbished Steam Deck will be practically indistinguishable from a brand new one, as the used devices are tested to the same standards as ones right off the manufacturing line.



“Every device goes through a complete factory reset, software update, and an extensive examination involving over 100 tests at one of Valve's facilities,” the online portal for the device reads. “Among the tests are all controller inputs, the audio system, the screen, and internals.”



All refurbished Steam Decks will come with a one year warranty, a refurbished power supply and a carrying case.



“Although they may have minor cosmetic blemishes, they provide a reliable, high-quality gaming experience at a lower cost,” Valve states on their website.



Since its release in February 2022, the Steam Deck can be credited with popularizing the handheld PC format, which has since seen a brand new wave of alternate options like the ROG Ally. The hefty but compact device allows players to play the vast majority of their Steam games (and other applications) on a smaller screen, albeit at slightly lower resolutions and graphics settings. The device has made PC gaming more approachable than ever, with Vave selling well over 3 million units as of this year.



A refurbished Steam Deck will begin at $319 for the 64 GB model. The 256 GB model, which comes with fast-loading NVMe SSD memory, will go for $419 (over $529 for a comparable new model). And the $512 GB version will go for $519, instead of $649 for a new model.



Valve says the refurbished Steam Decks are limited in quantity and that availability is dependent on customer returns.