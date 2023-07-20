Startup Reveals Supercomputer Facility Designed To Power Next-Gen AI Tools

California chipmaking startup Cerebras Systems is coming for AI supercomputing.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday, the company revealed it has a suite of nine, linked AI-powered supercomputers it calls the Condor Galaxy 1. The supercomputers cost more than $100 million to build and are capable of handling datasets containing over 600 billion variables which could rise to 100 trillion.

For context, ChatGPT’s language model requires over 170 billion parameters for computation, while Google’s medical chatbot, Med-PaLM, uses over 500 billion parameters.

Founded in 2016, Cerebras’ reveal puts it in competition with US chip giant Nvidia amid an AI technology boom that demands newer, faster, bigger processors to power the innovation. Cloud computing providers like Microsoft and Amazon Web Services are loading up on new chips to support heavier AI-related workloads. That’s where Cerebras could come in.

Cerebras is backed by notable names including the CIA’s venture arm, Benchmark Capital, Coatue Management, Alpha Wave Ventures, the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund among several others. Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, is also an investor in the startup, and it has already raised over $730 million at a $4 billion valuation.

Part of what sets Cerebras apart is that their chipsets are big, as Reuters reported in 2021. In fact, they are about the size of a dinner plate. This makes them much larger than products from rival companies such as Nvidia and Intel. But Andrew Feldman, chief executive and co-founder of Cerebras Systems, told Bloomberg size matters: Cerebras’ chips are capable of handling massive data sets in one swoop. They also require less complicated software integration compared to Nvidia’s chips.

With its supercomputers, Cerebras is forging a new path in the marketplace for data processing on a scale geared toward increasingly ambitious AI projects. The company told Bloomberg it expects the size of the supercomputer to double “in the coming weeks.”

Cerebras’ fleet of supercomputers will be added to throughout 2024, according to the report. Its first customer for the Condor Galaxy 1 is G42, a technology vehicle for the United Arab Emirates.