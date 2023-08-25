‘Starfield’ Gamer Arrested On Theft Charges After Apparently Leaking Game Footage

An eager gamer hoping to cash in on the buzz around the highly anticipated space role-playing game Starfield has been arrested for allegedly stealing copies of the game. The man’s arrest comes days after he seemingly leaked Starfield clips online.
Darin Tyrone Harris, 29, was arrested in Shelby County, Tenn., on Thursday, according to the Memphis Police Department, after allegedly obtaining early copies of Starfield and placing them for sale on Japanese online retailer Mercari. Along with the two property theft charges, authorities also added to Harris’ woes with a marijuana-possession charge.
Harris’ arrest comes two days after Starfield’s initial 45 minutes appeared on YouTube, Twitter and other social media sites. The footage doesn’t overtly show who was playing the game—the clips seemingly recorded from a cell phone—but Harris later posted a video to social media appearing to confirm it was him. One Starfield clip accumulated well over 1.2 million views on Imgur.
In the video, Harris took the time to issue a congratulations to Starfield’s director Todd Howard for finishing production on one of the year’s most-anticipated games. “Todd, no offense man: That’s a good game,” he added. “About leaving the Earth and all that. Good stuff.”
Starfield comes out Sept 6. Gamers who want early access without risking any run-ins with the police can buy a $99.99 Premium Edition, which lets them warp off to Starfield on Aug. 31.
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield Launch
- Blockbuster Game ‘Starfield’ Will Be Playable Night Before Release
- Xbox Games Showcase Unveils Console With More Storage, Trailers for New and Upcoming Video Games
- Video Game Ratings Board Asks FTC To Approve Facial Recognition Tech
- Teen Hackers That Leaked GTA 6 Footage Found Guilty by UK Court
- Telltale Games Acquires Live Action Video Game Studio Flavourworks
- OpenAI Unveils Business-Friendly ChatGPT: The ‘Ultimate Productivity Enhancer’Tech
- DoorDash Bets AI Can Make Telephone Orders Easy as PieTech
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- The Next iPad Pro Could Be More Like a MacBook Than EverTech
- Microsoft Exec: Fate of Activision Blizzard Deal Is ‘Up To the Regulators’Tech
- Tech Billionaires Buy 55,000 Acres To Build New City Near San FranciscoTech
- Japan Delays Launch for Ground-Breaking Moon Lander and Black Hole MissionTech
- Two Degrees of Warming Puts Half of Europe’s $32 Billion Ski Industry at RiskTech
- This Popular Game Boy Clone Now Glows in the DarkTech
- Elon Musk Booed in Public Again, Told to ‘Bring Back Twitter’Tech
- Foxconn Chief Terry Gou Announces Bid for Taiwan PresidencyTech
- SpaceX Launch Sends Astronauts From 4 Countries to Space StationNews