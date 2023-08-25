‘Starfield’ Gamer Arrested On Theft Charges After Apparently Leaking Game Footage

An eager gamer hoping to cash in on the buzz around the highly anticipated space role-playing game Starfield has been arrested for allegedly stealing copies of the game. The man’s arrest comes days after he seemingly leaked Starfield clips online.



Darin Tyrone Harris, 29, was arrested in Shelby County, Tenn., on Thursday, according to the Memphis Police Department, after allegedly obtaining early copies of Starfield and placing them for sale on Japanese online retailer Mercari. Along with the two property theft charges, authorities also added to Harris’ woes with a marijuana-possession charge.

Harris’ arrest comes two days after Starfield’s initial 45 minutes appeared on YouTube, Twitter and other social media sites. The footage doesn’t overtly show who was playing the game—the clips seemingly recorded from a cell phone—but Harris later posted a video to social media appearing to confirm it was him. One Starfield clip accumulated well over 1.2 million views on Imgur.

In the video, Harris took the time to issue a congratulations to Starfield’s director Todd Howard for finishing production on one of the year’s most-anticipated games. “Todd, no offense man: That’s a good game,” he added. “About leaving the Earth and all that. Good stuff.”



Starfield comes out Sept 6. Gamers who want early access without risking any run-ins with the police can buy a $99.99 Premium Edition, which lets them warp off to Starfield on Aug. 31.