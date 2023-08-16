‘Starfield’ Goes Gold, Bethesda Celebrates With Rare Peek Behind Curtain

Starfield, the Xbox exclusive poised to kick off a busy fall of new game releases, has officially gone gold. And not only can gamers begin preloading the game as soon as this week, Bethesda’s revealing some new details on what awaits them when they begin their journey across the galaxy early next month.



“Prepare for launch,” Bethesda Game Studios tweeted Wednesday, announcing that development on the game has been completed. “Preloads begin [Aug. 17] for Xbox X|S and Windows PC tomorrow and August 30 for Steam.”

Shortly after the announcement, Bethesda Game Studios’ lead quest designer Will Shen and lead designer Emil Pagliarulo took to the developer’s official Discord to answer 16 questions from the community. With the game’s release right around the corner, it’s possible the Q&A is the last wave of information players will get before kicking off their adventures themselves.



Starting off, both developers confirmed that players can buy or be awarded homes or property across the game’s various cities. They also confirmed that players who select the in-game trait that creates a deeper bond between you and your in-game parents will notice both mom and dad will look a lot like your created avatar.



“No spoilers, but I think fans will really appreciate the actors we got to play those roles,” Pagliarulo teased. “And they just get So into it, it’s awesome.”



Those who decide to live out their life among the stars as a Han Solo-esque smuggler can, meanwhile, build out their ship to fit their illicit lifestyle to avoid being caught during security checks.



“There are specific items that are considered Contraband, meaning they’re pretty much illegal everywhere,” Pagliarulo said. “You can hide them using special ship modules you can purchase. So, you know, don’t get caught with those harvested organs.”



Speaking of crime, Shen says players can be arrested and taken to jail, and it's up to them if they want to cooperate or escape once they’re behind bars.

Players will have the ability to work for opposing factions, but will not be able to complete the game without resorting to lethal violence at least more than once.



“We talked about this very early on during pre-production, whether or not we would fully support a ‘non-lethal’ playthrough,” Pagliarulo said. “We realized that, for various reasons, that wasn’t totally feasible.”



The ability to decide your character’s faith, or lack thereof, will also be an option in the game. The developers confirmed that within the fiction of Starfield, the religions we’re familiar with in real life do exist some one hundred years in the future, though the ones that will impact the player’s quest directly will be limited to three newer faiths that have cropped up in the game’s version of human history.

Starfield is Bethesda Game Studios’ first original game in more than two decades. In the same vein as its other titles, like The Elder Scrolls and the studio's entries to the Fallout series, Starfield will let players create their own character and set out on a role-playing adventure set in a reactive fictional universe.



The world of Starfield will be set in an entire galaxy full of planets and cities to explore, jobs to take up, discoveries and secrets to come across and of course characters and factions to work for, join and betray.