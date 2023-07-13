Stable Doodle AI Image Generator Turns Sketches Into Completed Artwork

Stable Diffusion, a popular AI image generator that lets users make new images by uploading an existing image alongside a text prompt, has a new tool that lets browser users immediately draw a sketch, write a prompt, and get a new AI image based on both. Called Stable Doodle, the service is free and supports mice and drawing tablets.

While Stable Diffusion isn’t the only AI image generator with “image-to-image” capabilities, Stable Doodle makes giving the model a source image much easier. The company says it’s licensed technology from Chinese tech giant Tencent to help the model understand not just sketches, but also segmentation maps (useful for visualizing data) and key poses (useful for animation).

In the company’s blog post announcing the feature, it argues that Stable Doodle can accept sketches with varying levels of detail, providing examples generated from sketches including a blob-ish drawing of a chair and a detailed interior design plan for a living room.

“This user-friendly approach enables designers, illustrators, and other professionals to free up valuable time and maximize efficiency,” writes Stable Diffusion, which could come as cold comfort following recent job losses attributed to AI.

The service is currently limited to sketches drawn directly into its web app, meaning users can’t upload their own sketches as a source image. This makes the tool somewhat less powerful in exchange for its user friendliness, although users can provide additional direction to the generator by prompting it to return results in one of several preset styles. Users also can’t input sketches without providing a text prompt alongside them, and any results will have a watermark on them.

Whether Stable Doodle lives up to its promises will depend on the individual use case and will become more apparent over time. For now, The Messenger’s testing has yielded the following results:

Captain: An orange tabby cat. Style: None.

Caption: A medieval knight on a quest. Style: Photographic.