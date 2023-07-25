Spotify Looks To Premium Subscribers Amid Price Hikes and Podcast Losses

Despite growth in both premium and base plan subscribers, Spotify reported a stall in profits during the second quarter of 2023.

During their quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, investors were told that the music streaming service saw a 27 per cent jump in total monthly active users year over year to 551 million — an increase of 7 per cent over the first quarter.

The growth was primarily in base plan listeners, who access Spotify for free but must listen to ad breaks, with the company now boasting 343 million subscribers in that tier — an increase of 87 million from the same time last year and eight per cent for the quarter.

Meanwhile, 32 million new paid subscriptions were reported over the past year to a total of 220, with 10 million of those coming over the second quarter.

CEO Daniel Ek said the company exceeded expectations in subscriber growth, with the highest MUA growth in company history.

More price hikes may be coming

The earnings drop comes just a day after Spotify announced it would be hiking prices for its premium plans for the first time since 2011. The price for the standard premium plan went up a dollar to $10.99 a month

Ek said the base plan subscriber plans are a “powerful funnel” to the premium plans and the focus is to continue growing the overall number of users. But he hinted prices could go up further, saying, “there will come a time when price increases will become a more important tool in the toolbox.”

“We carefully weighed this decision but felt the time is right,” Ek told investors, citing improved content and user experience — although Spotify has also lost a number of podcasts.

“We are trying to build more value towards our consumers, that’s where we start," Ek said. "When we feel that gap — the value to price ratio —is getting out of whack, you should assume we have this new tool in our toolbox, which is the ability to raise prices.”

“While this won’t impact revenue per user much” in the third quarter, Ek said, he expects the move to show in the company’s bottom line in the fourth quarter.

The company projects it will add another 21 million subscribers in the third quarter, 4 million of which will be in the premium tier.

Despite all these new listeners, gross profit was reported at €766 million for the quarter ending June 30 — the same as in the year’s first quarter. Spotify share prices dropped by 6% in premarket trading Tuesday, and had fallen some 10% to approximately $145 in early trading following the earnings call on Tuesday morning.

The company blamed the slowdown in growth partially on the loss of several key podcasts.

In June, the company parted ways with some of its most high profile, if underdelivering, podcast partners.

At the time, Spotify announced it had cut ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple had inked a $20 million deal with the streamer but had so far produced only 12 episodes of Markle’s Archetypes podcast.

Earlier that month, Spotify also announced it would lay off 200 people from its podcast division.

But the company also told investors it has some cause for optimism in its podcast division, citing a deal inked in June with former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. The earnings report did not specify how much new revenue it expected that show to generate.

Ek also told investors that profitability was impacted by higher artist royalty costs but that he felt “good about the growth of the overall music economy.” It is unclear if the company might pay increased royalties to creators after the recent price hike. The company has been criticized for paying artists less than a penny per stream in some cases.