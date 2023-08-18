Spotify Considered Banning White Noise Podcasts in Attempt To Boost Profit By $38 Million

If Spotify had banned white noise podcasts, as it considered this year according to an internal document viewed by Bloomberg, the company might have boosted annual profits by $38 million.
Spotify users collectively consume 3 million hours of white noise and ambient podcasts daily, the document says, in part due to Spotify’s own algorithm. When Spotify pushed for “talk” content after purchasing podcast platform Anchor in 2019, it inadvertently gave more attention to white noise podcasts, which climbed to the top of the charts by playing soothing noises on repeat (only interrupted by the occasional ad).
Last year, Bloomberg reported that one white noise podcaster, Todd Moore of Tmsoft’s White Noise Sleep Sounds, made $18,375 a month just on Spotify. Around 50,000 people listened to Moore’s podcast every day, placing his show in the top 25 percent of all podcasts for daily listens.
Spotify took note of these kinds of successes and considered banning white noise shows altogether, hoping instead for shows that could launch personalities and brands. According to the internal document, Spotify entertained removing the podcasts, blocking all future uploads, and redirecting traffic towards more profitable programming. The document argued that Spotify’s annual gross profit could grow by $38 million if it took these measures.
“The proposal in question did not come to fruition — we continue to have white noise podcasts on our platform,” Spotify told Bloomberg. It is unclear why the idea was abandoned, although the evident user demand for such content might have played a role.
About a year ago, however, Reddit users noticed that some white noise tracks had disappeared from the platform. More recently, a few detected that white noise podcasts had vanished from their podcast accounts.
Reddit users have also pointed out that listening to white noise tracks can change Spotify’s recommended playlists, such as Discovery Weekly and Release Radar, to reflect more ambient sounds. Spotify’s ability to deliver new music to users could be affected by the plethora of white noise tracks on the platform, perhaps also hurting the platform's more traditional musical bottom line.
There's been criticism about the flat valuation Spotify apples to its streams. Music execs, like Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl, take issue with how every music stream is valued the same way.
“It can’t be that an Ed Sheeran stream is worth exactly the same as a stream of rain falling on the roof,” Kyncl said in an earnings call earlier this year.
