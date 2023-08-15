‘Spider-Man 2’ Accessibility Feature Will Let Players Slow Down the Gameplay

Insomniac’s upcoming Spider-Man sequel will feature a slate of accessibility features to help players of all skill and ability levels enjoy the title, as gamers have come to expect from Sony’s first-party games. While the first game had an admirable lineup of options, it was recently revealed that the second game will introduce the ability to slow down the lightning-fast action of its moment-to-moment gameplay.



The reveal of Spider-Man 2’s new accessibility features comes via an update to the game’s listing on the PlayStation Store, and was first spotted by forum user Angie over on Reset Era.



“You can reduce the speed of the action to 70%, 50% or 30% of the preset speed,” the frequently asked questions portion of the game’s store page now reads. “It is possible to switch to normal speed at any time.”



Spider-Man 2 won’t be the first Sony or even Insomniac game to feature the slow-down feature. The graphically intense Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart also had a slow-down option when it was released two years ago, allowing players to better keep up with the chaotic action on screen.



In addition to the ability to slow the game’s speed, Spider-Man 2’s accessibility features include a screen reader that reads menu screens aloud. There are also descriptive subtitles and audio descriptions for cutscenes. These new features will join the many other inclusivity options from the original game and its 2020 remaster, such as the ability to skip puzzle sequences and automate certain aspects of enemy encounters and traversal.



As the game industry has ballooned in size, publishers and developers have become more conscious of making games easier to play for everyone. While in years past, this has been limited to offering numerous preset difficulty options, today’s games are focused on allowing players to tailor their experience to their specific needs, many of which aren't strictly related to challenge.



Colorblind modes, filters that allow players to locate hard-to-see items in the environment and the ability to completely remap controls are all options that are allowing more players than ever, regardless of their physical limitations, to enjoy the medium. The Last Of Us Part 2 was a pioneer in the accessibility space when it launched in 2020, setting a new standard with dozens of granular options.



Even the big three console manufacturers themselves have made it their mission to be more inclusive with their hardware. In 2018, Microsoft created the adaptive controller, designed for people with disabilities. This December, Sony will release their version of a customizable accessibility controller designed to be configurable for players of all backgrounds and needs. Even the famously slow-to-change Nintendo now allows players to totally customize button mapping across the Switch's many controller options, and even allows for up to five presets.



Spider-Man 2 arrives on PlayStation 5 on Oct. 20, 2023.