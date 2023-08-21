SpaceX to Add 21 Satellites to Starlink, Cementing Low Earth Orbital Dominance

This week, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will blast off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base. Aboard are 21 satellites set to join the Starlink fleet, a global network of thousands of internet satellites that together give Elon Musk undisputed control over the industry.
The SpaceX launch, which was originally scheduled for Friday, August 18 and scrapped due to Hurricane Hillary, adds to the 4,893 Starlink satellites thought to already be in orbit over the Earth.
The launch is now targeted for 11:04 p.m. Pacific time on Monday August 21, with back up slots on Tuesday August 22. If it succeeds, Starlink will number above 5,000 satellites.
According to the site Orbiting Now, there are 8,243 satellites in orbit — more than half are part of Starlink.
Starlink has around 1.5 million global subscribers to its broadband services. But that a single company run by Elon Musk owns more than half of all the satellites orbiting Earth has raised some alarm bells.
The company’s gigantic space presence has spurred astronomers' ire who say the satellites cloud their observations, and other critics say the satellites are clogging space.
Other companies are rushing to compete, but so far, none compare in size or coverage to Starlink. But that could soon change: In July, Amazon announced it would launch two prototype satellites as part of its Project Kuiper rival constellation, and build a $120 million satellite development facilityas part of its bid to enter the satellite Internet market.
- SpaceX Successfully Blasts 48 New Starlink Satellites To Orbit
- Amazon Puts $120 Million Into Satellite Facility for SpaceX Starlink Competitor, Project Kuiper
- SpaceX Satellites Forced To Move 25,000 Times in Just 6 Months To Avoid Collisions
- Musk’s Starlink Is Rare Internet Provider That Customers Love
- The Pentagon Cuts a Deal With Elon Musk’s SpaceX to Aid Ukraine
- Elon Musk’s Behavior Raises Concerns Over Starlink’s Dominance in Satellite Internet: Report
- Malfunctioning Internet Satellites Could Cost Insurers MillionsTech
- OpenAI Unveils Business-Friendly ChatGPT: The ‘Ultimate Productivity Enhancer’Tech
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- DoorDash Bets AI Can Make Telephone Orders Easy as PieTech
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- The Next iPad Pro Could Be More Like a MacBook Than EverTech
- Microsoft Exec: Fate of Activision Blizzard Deal Is ‘Up To the Regulators’Tech
- Tech Billionaires Buy 55,000 Acres To Build New City Near San FranciscoTech
- Japan Delays Launch for Ground-Breaking Moon Lander and Black Hole MissionTech
- Two Degrees of Warming Puts Half of Europe’s $32 Billion Ski Industry at RiskTech
- This Popular Game Boy Clone Now Glows in the DarkTech
- Elon Musk Booed in Public Again, Told to ‘Bring Back Twitter’Tech