SpaceX to Add 21 Satellites to Starlink, Cementing Low Earth Orbital Dominance

This week, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will blast off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base. Aboard are 21 satellites set to join the Starlink fleet, a global network of thousands of internet satellites that together give Elon Musk undisputed control over the industry.

The SpaceX launch, which was originally scheduled for Friday, August 18 and scrapped due to Hurricane Hillary, adds to the 4,893 Starlink satellites thought to already be in orbit over the Earth.

The launch is now targeted for 11:04 p.m. Pacific time on Monday August 21, with back up slots on Tuesday August 22. If it succeeds, Starlink will number above 5,000 satellites.

According to the site Orbiting Now, there are 8,243 satellites in orbit — more than half are part of Starlink.

Starlink has around 1.5 million global subscribers to its broadband services. But that a single company run by Elon Musk owns more than half of all the satellites orbiting Earth has raised some alarm bells.

The company’s gigantic space presence has spurred astronomers' ire who say the satellites cloud their observations, and other critics say the satellites are clogging space.



Other companies are rushing to compete, but so far, none compare in size or coverage to Starlink. But that could soon change: In July, Amazon announced it would launch two prototype satellites as part of its Project Kuiper rival constellation, and build a $120 million satellite development facilityas part of its bid to enter the satellite Internet market.