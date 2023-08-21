Space Station Spies Huge Methane Plume at Blue Origin’s Texas Compound
Methane is a manmade greenhouse gas and contributes to global warming when emitted into the atmosphere
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos may dream of a day when the Earth is pollution free, but his own Blue Origin appears to have been the source of a massive methane plume spied emanating from the space company's rocket testing facility in Texas.
The enormous emission was so big it could be seen from space and was spotted by the International Space Station on June 4. Now, a new Bloomberg report reveals an analysis done by nonprofit Carbon Mapper of the plume found that around 1.5 metric tons of methane was leaking out per hour. It is unclear how long the facility was emitting the methane.
In 2020, Blue Origin filed a permit request with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that stated the company expected to dump up to 3.4 million cubic feet of light natural gas per year. Light natural gas is largely composed of methane.
A spokesperson for Blue Origin told Bloomberg that the plume was the result of a procedure to transfer light natural gas into storage tanks and that “everything operated normally.”
The spokesperson did not confirm how much methane was released in total.
While carbon dioxide is perhaps the most well known greenhouse gas, methane is the second most abundant human-made emission, accounting for 20% of global emissions.
A recent study cast doubt on the effectiveness of global policies aimed at reducing the amount of methane emitted into the atmosphere. More locally, methane can cause health problems in humans if present in high enough quantities in the air — Blue Origin's facilities are not near any large human settlements, however.
