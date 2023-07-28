Space Scientists Just Purposefully Crashed a Satellite Into Earth

After nearly five years orbiting the Earth and monitoring wind patterns, the European Space Agency said its final goodbyes to the Aeolus weather satellite on Friday.

The satellite is the first ever to undergo a guided re-entry, where the scientists controlling the craft purposefully crash it back down to Earth in such a way as to minimize its chances of either becoming just another piece of space junk or chaotically falling to Earth of its accord, which could pose a risk to people.

The first-of-its-kind maneuvers “sets a precedent for a responsible approach to reduce the ever-increasing problem of space debris and uncontrolled reentries,” the ESA said in a blog post.

The satellite launched in August 2018 and was tasked with monitoring the Earth’s wind patterns on a global scale. It proved instrumental in bolstering scientists' models of climate and weather patterns. But unlike other satellites that have completed their missions, Aeolus’ re-entry is being carefully guided to minimize the risk of damage from any parts that remain after it burns up in the Earth’s atmosphere.

The process of bringing Aeolus down began on June 19, when it began falling from its orbit 320 kilometers above Earth.

While the process of ending Aeolus’ mission was mostly smooth, the ESA did report a “major anomaly” on Friday morning: An issue with the thrusters came up as a result of the pressure of the Earth’s atmosphere. It turned out to be a false alarm.



The ESA notes that even unguided reentries pose little risk to human beings, who are three times more likely to be struck by a meteorite than satellite debris. But the more satellites humans send to space, the more likely these events may become.