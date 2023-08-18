Space Companies Should Beware of Foreign Hackers, US Government Warns - The Messenger
Space Companies Should Beware of Foreign Hackers, US Government Warns

The warning comes as the government and civil society have become increasingly reliant on a private-sector space industry

Eric Geller
The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Euclid space telescope launches on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on July 1, 2023.Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Images

Foreign spies are eager to hack into U.S. space companies to steal their cutting-edge research, making it vital for those businesses to keep their guard up, the U.S. government warned on Friday.

Foreign intelligence agencies “recognize the importance of the commercial space industry to the U.S. economy and national security, including the growing dependence of critical infrastructure on space-based assets,” the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in an advisory to the space industry.

Space industry innovation offers these spies “valuable opportunities to acquire vital technologies and expertise,” the NCSC alert said, and they will use “cyberattacks, strategic investment (including joint ventures and acquisitions), the targeting of key supply chain nodes, and other techniques” to acquire sensitive data.

Foreign spies aren’t just aiming to enhance their own companies’ ability to compete with U.S. firms. They could also be interested in sensitive information about the design of U.S. space assets as a way of understanding how to disable them in a conflict. At the beginning of the Ukraine war, for instance, Russian hackers disabled part of the privately owned Viasat satellite network in an attempt to cripple Ukraine’s ability to communicate.

The U.S. is the leader in private-sector space innovation, as epitomized by technologies like SpaceX’s Starlink network, which has provided vital communications support for the Ukrainian government in its conflict with Russia. Indeed, NASA increasingly relies on private companies like SpaceX to support its research and exploration activities. And Earth’s growing constellation of satellites supports everything from the smooth operation of financial markets to precision farming to the global shipping industry.

Cyberattacks designed to disable satellites could wreak havoc on daily life, interrupt critical public services and even prevent government officials from communicating with military commanders.

All of these trends have prompted the government to focus more attention on the space industry.

In the new alert to the private sector, the NCSC urged companies to take note of potential warning signs like “unusually high cyberactivity … from unknown parties,” strange requests to visit company facilities and attempts to convince technical experts to visit foreign countries.

Companies should track “peculiar incidents,” vet employees with access to sensitive data, apply special protections to their “crown jewels” and “conduct robust due diligence on suppliers.”

