Space Companies Should Beware of Foreign Hackers, US Government Warns

Foreign spies are eager to hack into U.S. space companies to steal their cutting-edge research, making it vital for those businesses to keep their guard up, the U.S. government warned on Friday.
Foreign intelligence agencies “recognize the importance of the commercial space industry to the U.S. economy and national security, including the growing dependence of critical infrastructure on space-based assets,” the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in an advisory to the space industry.
Space industry innovation offers these spies “valuable opportunities to acquire vital technologies and expertise,” the NCSC alert said, and they will use “cyberattacks, strategic investment (including joint ventures and acquisitions), the targeting of key supply chain nodes, and other techniques” to acquire sensitive data.
Foreign spies aren’t just aiming to enhance their own companies’ ability to compete with U.S. firms. They could also be interested in sensitive information about the design of U.S. space assets as a way of understanding how to disable them in a conflict. At the beginning of the Ukraine war, for instance, Russian hackers disabled part of the privately owned Viasat satellite network in an attempt to cripple Ukraine’s ability to communicate.
The U.S. is the leader in private-sector space innovation, as epitomized by technologies like SpaceX’s Starlink network, which has provided vital communications support for the Ukrainian government in its conflict with Russia. Indeed, NASA increasingly relies on private companies like SpaceX to support its research and exploration activities. And Earth’s growing constellation of satellites supports everything from the smooth operation of financial markets to precision farming to the global shipping industry.
Cyberattacks designed to disable satellites could wreak havoc on daily life, interrupt critical public services and even prevent government officials from communicating with military commanders.
All of these trends have prompted the government to focus more attention on the space industry.
- Biden Administration Asks Hackers to Help It Improve Tech Companies’ Cybersecurity
- The Government Has a Plan To Get Tech Companies To Take Cybersecurity Seriously
- Chinese Hackers Broke Into US Government Email Accounts
- Inside the Room Where Hackers Helped the Government Fight A Cyberattack Trend
- US Embassies Should Not Cede Space to Terrorists
- China-Sponsored Hackers Attacked Numerous US Industries, Microsoft Warns
In the new alert to the private sector, the NCSC urged companies to take note of potential warning signs like “unusually high cyberactivity … from unknown parties,” strange requests to visit company facilities and attempts to convince technical experts to visit foreign countries.
Companies should track “peculiar incidents,” vet employees with access to sensitive data, apply special protections to their “crown jewels” and “conduct robust due diligence on suppliers.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- San Francisco Launches Driverless Bus Service Following Robotaxi ExpansionBusiness
- San Francisco Tests Self-Driving Shuttles As Part of Autonomous Transit PushNews
- FitMe’s Home 3D Body Scanner and AI Personal Trainer Has Crowdfunded Nearly $100,000 So FarTech
- Wildfire Conspiracy Theories Burn on Social Media as Maui SmoldersTech
- Canada Tells Meta To Lift News Ban as Wildfires Ravage CountryTech
- Tinder Operator Suspends Partnership with Background Check OrgTech
- Microsoft Accidentally Broke Hotmail, System Admins Posted to RedditTech
- Green Sea Turtle Nests Hit Record Number On Texas BeachesTech
- India’s Moon Mission Captures Mesmerizing Images Ahead of Historic LandingTech
- Threads Updates Following Feed, Makes It Easier To Find Key PostsTech
- Tech Billionaires with Hawaii Estates Promise Cash for Maui RecoveryTech
- Elon Musk Promises To End Ability To Block Users on X in Most CasesTech