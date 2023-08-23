Space-Based Sensors Help Spy on Tropical Trees, See a Potential Warming Tipping Point - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Space-Based Sensors Help Spy on Tropical Trees, See a Potential Warming Tipping Point

High-end warming scenarios could lead to mass leaf and tree die-offs in the world's most biodiverse and critical forests.

Published |Updated
Dave Levitan
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
View of the Amazonia rainforest at Unini Extractive Reserve during an expedition organized by the Brazilian Ministry of Environment to the Lower Rio Negro Mosaic, Amazonas State, Brazil, on July 9, 2023.MICHAEL DANTAS/AFP via Getty Images

If the world can't avoid worst-case climate scenarios, the world's crucial tropical forests could be in trouble. If warming exceeds about four degrees Celsius, the forest canopies could start to see large swaths of their leaves destroyed—with photosynthesis coming to a total halt, according to a new study.

"There's a potential for a tipping point in these forests," said Christopher Doughty, an assistant professor at Northern Arizona University, who led the new study published on Wednesday in Nature. To examine the temperatures of tropical canopy leaves in unprecedented detail, the researchers combined a number of measurements, including the ECOSTRESS instrument on board the International Space Station that measures treetop temperatures as well as tiny sensors attached directly to the undersides of leaves.

"We have known for a long time that when leaves reach a certain temperature their photosynthetic machinery breaks down," said co-author Gregory Goldsmith, an associate professor at Chapman University. That temperature, pegged for the tropics at about 46.7 degrees Celsius, is currently only reached by a small percentage of the leaves in tropical forests—about 0.01 percent in the upper canopies.

That number, though, could significantly rise if warming goes largely unchecked. Using a model that incorporated the researchers' experimental results, the scientists found that tropical forests can withstand up to 3.9 degrees Celsius of warming before that deadly tipping point is crossed in which mass leaf die-offs begin.

That amount of warming is substantial. The world has warmed about 1.2 degrees so far, and the current set of global emissions pledges are on track to yield about 2.7 degrees Celsius of warming in total. Still, 3.9 degrees is within some potential scenarios; if emissions continue on current tracks — meaning, countries fail in significant ways to rein in their use of fossil fuels — 4 degrees Celsius this century is a very real possibility.

The experiments showed that the leaves themselves can warm up much more than the ambient air around them. That means that the critical temperature could be breached somewhat sooner than expected, and once those tipping points are crossed the losses could get catastrophic in some of the planet's most biodiverse places.

"A little increase in air temperature dramatically increases the frequency with which these critical temperatures are exceeded," said study co-author Martijn Slot, a scientist with the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama.

Read More

The authors stressed that there is substantial uncertainty in their modeling, and other mechanisms and unknown feedback loops in the trees could drastically change the specific results. Still, the novel methods used here, combining terrestrial measurements along with the sensor orbiting 250 miles above the Earth traveling at 17,500 miles per hour, are helping improve the understanding of the world's tropical forests.

"We don't know terribly much about why trees die," Goldsmith said. "This study begins to help fill in the gaps."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.