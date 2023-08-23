Space-Based Sensors Help Spy on Tropical Trees, See a Potential Warming Tipping Point

If the world can't avoid worst-case climate scenarios, the world's crucial tropical forests could be in trouble. If warming exceeds about four degrees Celsius, the forest canopies could start to see large swaths of their leaves destroyed—with photosynthesis coming to a total halt, according to a new study.

"There's a potential for a tipping point in these forests," said Christopher Doughty, an assistant professor at Northern Arizona University, who led the new study published on Wednesday in Nature. To examine the temperatures of tropical canopy leaves in unprecedented detail, the researchers combined a number of measurements, including the ECOSTRESS instrument on board the International Space Station that measures treetop temperatures as well as tiny sensors attached directly to the undersides of leaves.

"We have known for a long time that when leaves reach a certain temperature their photosynthetic machinery breaks down," said co-author Gregory Goldsmith, an associate professor at Chapman University. That temperature, pegged for the tropics at about 46.7 degrees Celsius, is currently only reached by a small percentage of the leaves in tropical forests—about 0.01 percent in the upper canopies.

That number, though, could significantly rise if warming goes largely unchecked. Using a model that incorporated the researchers' experimental results, the scientists found that tropical forests can withstand up to 3.9 degrees Celsius of warming before that deadly tipping point is crossed in which mass leaf die-offs begin.

That amount of warming is substantial. The world has warmed about 1.2 degrees so far, and the current set of global emissions pledges are on track to yield about 2.7 degrees Celsius of warming in total. Still, 3.9 degrees is within some potential scenarios; if emissions continue on current tracks — meaning, countries fail in significant ways to rein in their use of fossil fuels — 4 degrees Celsius this century is a very real possibility.

The experiments showed that the leaves themselves can warm up much more than the ambient air around them. That means that the critical temperature could be breached somewhat sooner than expected, and once those tipping points are crossed the losses could get catastrophic in some of the planet's most biodiverse places.

"A little increase in air temperature dramatically increases the frequency with which these critical temperatures are exceeded," said study co-author Martijn Slot, a scientist with the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama.

The authors stressed that there is substantial uncertainty in their modeling, and other mechanisms and unknown feedback loops in the trees could drastically change the specific results. Still, the novel methods used here, combining terrestrial measurements along with the sensor orbiting 250 miles above the Earth traveling at 17,500 miles per hour, are helping improve the understanding of the world's tropical forests.

"We don't know terribly much about why trees die," Goldsmith said. "This study begins to help fill in the gaps."