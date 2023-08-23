Sony’s Remote Play Handheld, the PlayStation Portal, Will Launch This Year for $200

After a teaser earlier this year, Sony has finally announced that its dedicated remote play handheld, now named the PlayStation Portal, is set to release by the end of 2023 with a $200 price tag.



In a somewhat subdued announcement via the PlayStation blog, Sony outlined the capabilities of the device once codenamed Project Q. It features an 8-inch display, which on either side has grips that mimic the PS5’s DualSense controller in form, button layout and features (including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback). Its screen is an 8-inch LCD with a 1080p resolution. The device also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, but no Bluetooth connectivity for wireless earbuds. It does have support for PlayStation Link, Sony's new proprietary audio format that supposedly cuts down on latency, although only a small number of headphones (announced alongside the Portal) are currently set to work with it.



While Sony has a storied history with handheld devices, releasing both the PlayStation Portable in 2005 and the PlayStation Vita in 2011, the Portal is a scaled back effort compared to either of those devices. The Portal will not have the ability to play anything on its own, and will instead focus solely on streaming footage from and sending controller input to a PS5. That's a similar approach to Nintendo's Wii U GamePad, which came bundled with the Wii U back in 2012. Unlike the GamePad, though, the Portal will be able to connect to a PS5 anywhere there's wifi, even if it's not on the same network as its host console.



“PlayStation Portal is the perfect device for gamers in households where they might need to share their living room TV or simply want to play PS5 games in another room of the house,” the PlayStation Blog post reads. “You’ll be able to swiftly jump from playing on your PS5 to your PlayStation Portal.”



In addition to not being able to play games natively, the device won’t be able to play games via the PlayStation Cloud, at least at launch. This is a bit of a missed opportunity, considering Sony has already begun beta testing a 4K streaming option for its cloud service. CNET also reported that Sony is aiming for a battery life equivalent to the DualSense controller's, which stops functioning at around six to 10 hours on a single charge, depending on how much rumble has been used.



While the streaming device may be exciting for enthusiasts, it doesn't necessarily do anything that can’t be done already with a spare controller and a tablet, phone or laptop. Remote play has been available on PlayStation consoles as early as the PlayStation 3. Gamers who have a PlayStation Vita are also able to stream games through Sony’s handheld device, a feature that still works with the PlayStation 5. The Portal's key advancements seem to be convenience, screen size and comfort.