Somalia Suspends TikTok, Telegram Amid Terrorism Fears

The crackdown comes amid a new push against the terrorist group Al Shabaab in the country

Abubakar Idris
PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 07: In this photo illustration, social media, Twitter, TikTok, WhatApp, Instagram, Threads, Snapchat, Facebook, Messenger and Telegram application logos are displayed on the screen of a smartphone on October 07, 2019 in Paris, France.

The Somali government has blocked access to TikTok, Telegram, and online betting service 1XBET, citing terrorism as the reason.

The country’s Ministry of Communications and Technology ordered internet service providers to block access to these platforms by Thursday, August 24 or risk getting penalized.

The government believes TikTok and the other platforms are used by terrorists to spread propaganda and promote what they describe as ‘immorality’ in the majority-Muslim country.

The government action comes amid a renewed crackdown on the Al Shabaab terror group which has wreaked havoc on the East African country for nearly two decades.

“In a bid to accelerate the war and elimination of the terrorists who have shed the blood of the Somali people, the minister of communication and technology instructs companies that provide Internet services to suspend TikTok, Telegram and 1XBET betting applications, which terrorists and groups responsible for spreading immorality use to spread graphic clips, photos and mislead society,” the country said in a statement published by Arab News, a Saudi Arabia-based English-language publication.

The Somalia government has previously attempted to block social apps during national examinations to stop cheating, but this is the first time it has moved to restrict platforms over terror concerns.

In contrast, Al Shabaab has previously tried to ban the use of the internet in territories it controlled. The government told mobile operators to ignore the threats from the terrorist who had been severely weakened by government forces and troops from the African Union.

