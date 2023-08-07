Soil Holds More Biodiversity Than Any Other Habitat on Earth, Study Says

Soil —the brown stuff often dismissed as mere ‘dirt’— harbors more forms of life than any other habitat on Earth, according to a new study.

Approximately 59 percent of all known species, ranging from microscopic bacteria and fungi to massive redwood trees, live in (or on) soil, researchers reported Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. That’s roughly double earlier estimates of soil biodiversity, highlighting the importance of the stuff that lies beneath our feet.

Such a big, global estimate is “very abstract, even for scientists,” said Stefan Geisen, a soil ecologist at Wageningen University who wasn’t involved in the study. “But you need a number to appreciate what you have and what you might lose and need to protect. It’s not just earthworms and a few moles and voles — soil hosts most biodiversity on the planet.”

Historically, scientists have struggled to get a firm grasp of just how many species directly depend on soil. A previous global estimate, published in 2006, put the number at about 25 percent.

“We knew the magnitude was high, we just didn’t have the quantitative data to support that,” said Mark Anthony, a mycologist at the Swiss Federal Research Institute for Forests, Snow, and the Landscape, and the study's co-author. That’s in part because so many different kinds of organisms live within, or on, soil. Integrating data on what lives where requires combining datasets that use very different methods, from biologists directly spotting a mouse while in the field, to comparing reams of genetic data sequenced from a clump of soil.

“It's a big undertaking, because we're considering all forms of life,” Anthony said. The new study even included viruses, which exhibit an astounding diversity in soils, but are considered on the very edge of life by many biologists.

A close up of Holacanthella spinosa, a species of springtail native to New Zealand that helps decompose organic matter in soils. They're one of the 59 percent of all species on Earth that rely on soil for their habitat, according to a new study. Andy Murray

Humans haven’t come close to observing most of life on Earth, and some regions —like the Global South— have much less data than others. So the researchers used mathematical models to predict how many species live in soil based on available information.

“It’s really impressive, they did a very, very, very thorough job,” said Geisen. An analysis like this “is never perfect,” he said —the topline estimate could be off by 15 percent in either direction, the authors report. ‘But it’s a good guess based on the knowledge we have,” he said.

While 59 percent of life lives in soil, some groups rely on the stuff more than others. Fungi and plants were overrepresented, with about 90 and 85 percent living in or on soil, respectively. Just under 30 percent of arthropods, the group that includes insects, spiders and crustaceans, live in soil, along with just over half of all bacteria. Mammals came in last, with only about 3.8 percent of species relying on soil for their habitat (simply walking around on soil doesn’t count).

“Soil is really one of the most heterogeneous environments you could possibly imagine,” said Anthony. That heterogeneity supports an enormous diversity of life, and putting numbers on that diversity is the first step towards adequately protecting it, said Anthony.

“We think of this effort as a census to think about how we spread efforts for conservation and restoration,” he said. “Hopefully [this study] can push policymakers to actually allocate more resources towards soil conservation.”