Bots And ‘A Virtual Ghost Town’: Softbank Sues Portfolio Company’s Ex-CEO For Fraud

Softbank is suing the former CEO of a portfolio company, alleging the executive inflated internal figures to win a $150 million investment from the venture capital firm.



In early 2021, the startup, IRL, had positioned itself as an alternative to existing social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Discord, hoping to capture Gen Z and other young audiences. IRL’s CEO, Abraham Shafi, allegedly overstated the startup’s user numbers by tens of millions, claiming to have around 20 million monthly active users. Those figures helped IRL raise $200 million from Softbank and other investors, lifting it to a $1.2 billion valuation.



In reality, Shafi “employed bots to make IRL appear as though it was a growing, thriving app. In reality, the platform was a virtual ghost town, filled with bots deceptively mimicking active human users,” the lawsuit reads.



Softbank made its investment in May 2021, but by the following year, IRL’s own employees started questioning the startup's user numbers after Shafi chose an unconventional definition of “active users'' that didn’t line up with the industry’s typical measurement, according to The Information. In December 2022, the SEC said it was investigating the startup, while another probe by IRL’s board found that 95% IRL’s users were fake.



Softbank’s reputation as one of the world’s leading VC firms has been tarnished lately—most notably by a $10 billion bet on WeWork. It has also spent more than $100 billion on artificial intelligence startups but failed to pick any of the leading companies within the emerging industry.