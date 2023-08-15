Social Media Study Reveals Just 52 Doctors Spread COVID-19 Misinformation to Millions in US

A small number of physicians, nearly all of whom were not specialized in infectious diseases, were responsible for propagating COVID-19 misinformation to millions on social media during the early years of the pandemic in the US.

That's according to a new study that identifies 52 doctors as being major promoters of COVID-19 misinformation online during a key period of the pandemic.

The spurious claims discouraged vaccination and promoted fake cures. All told, these claims went out to tens of millions of followers — the doctors had some 18 million followers on Facebook and Twitter alone.

Doctors overwhelmingly used Twitter, now X, to spread their false statements, according to the study, however many used more than one platform, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Leticia Bode, an associate professor at Georgetown University who was not involved in the study, said the findings show how doctors using social media to spread information can be a double-edged sword.

"We have decades of evidence that suggests that people trust doctors way more than they trust lots of other people, and even other types of experts," Bode, whose research focuses on how to correct misinformation on social media, said.

"So when a doctor is sharing information, whether it's true or not, people are going to be more likely to believe it. This is particularly dangerous when you have credible experts with an MD after their name saying things that are not true."

The study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open on Tuesday, is the first to examine the characteristics of doctors who spread COVID-19 misinformation on social media, as well as the claims they posted and the platforms they used.

The study's authors point out that physicians are supposed to be good sources of information — which may increase the negative effects of misinformation coming from them. Experts from across the sciences and healthcare have said that these types of claims undermined public trust in science and increased stress on medical facilities treating COVID-19 patients.

A small number of doctors spread COVID-19 misinformation to millions of Americans in the pandemic. andresr via Getty Images

License to Lie

The researchers identified 52 US-based doctors who posted misinformation to popular social media platforms including YouTube, Twitter (now X), Facebook and Instagram between January 2021 and March 2022.

Importantly, the researchers point out that a search on less-popular platforms at other points in time could identify more individuals. By 2022, most social media platforms had taken some steps to tamp down COVID-19 misinformation on their platforms.

Nearly a third of the doctors identified were affiliated with groups that had historically propagated medical misinformation, including America’s Frontline Doctors, a right-wing group that promoted unproven COVID-19 treatments and whose founder was arrested during the January 6 riot on the US Capitol.

The researchers classified the doctors' fictitious claims into four categories:

Claiming vaccines were unsafe or ineffective;

Promoting unapproved medications to prevent and treat COVID-19;

Challenging the effectiveness of wearing masks;

Conspiracy theories about the pandemic.

Ultimately, there are few consequences for doctors who spread COVID-19 misinformation online. Last year, Food and Drug Administration commissioner Robert Califf said the agency would prioritize fighting misinformation about science. In a CNBC interview in April, Califf said life expectancy in the US was lower partly due to misinformation.

“You think about the impact of a single person reaching a billion people on the internet all over the world, we just weren’t prepared for that,” Califf said in the interview.

But still: Doctors can share useful information about their field on social media, Bode pointed out. The vast majority of what doctors say on online platforms is going to be credible and useful, she said. But the study demonstrates that it's the same doctors propagating misinformation on different platforms.

That suggests that if there is action taken against repeat offenders, "it could have a large impact because most of it is coming from a small group of people," Bode said.