Social Media Algorithms Can’t Solve Political Polarization, Massive Meta Study Suggests

A trove of research investigating how social media — and specifically, Meta's Facebook and Instagram — might influence both elections and political polarization in the US reveals a markedly segregated America that may not be solved by merely tweaking the platforms' content algorithms.

The findings are detailed in a collection of papers published in the journals Science and Nature on Thursday. Together, the scientists reveal the sweeping consequences of social media use on the political leanings of users — and how users' core values may be beyond the reach of algorithms.

“Algorithms are extremely influential in people’s on-platform experiences and there is significant ideological segregation in people’s news exposure,” said Natalie Stroud, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin and a co-author on the studies, in a press conference. But ultimately, the research paints a more complicated picture of how social media, the news, and core beliefs intertwine to shape a person's political viewpoint.

All of the studies were funded by and performed in cooperation with Facebook parent company Meta, which first announced the project in 2020 following the turmoil around the US Presidential election of that year. The researchers told reporters Meta had publicly committed to not block the findings and that the analyses were compiled and reviewed without Mark Zuckerberg's company's involvement or oversight.

To conduct the research, dozens of scientists got unprecedented access to enormous amounts of anonymized data from Meta, Facebook and Instagram to understand how more than 200 million American users got and shared news leading up to the 2020 election.

But perhaps most intriguingly, some of the researchers got to tweak the ways some users saw content on Facebook — changing its feed from a curated one to a supposedly less politicized chronological one, for example.

Cleaning the Timeline

In one study, the researchers replaced the default algorithmic feed of more than 25,000 people with a chronological one, whereby content can be viewed in the order it is posted. The study participants spent less time on Meta's platforms, and some opted to use TikTok or YouTube instead. The participants also engaged with what they saw less than usual.

But the study also found a chronological feed served up twice the amount of content from untrustworthy sources on Facebook — a similar experiment performed on Instagram also found users saw 20% more spurious content. In turn, spending three months with the chronological feed didn’t significantly alter the participants' political knowledge or behavior.

A separate experiment took on viral news: The researchers removed reshared posts from participants' feeds to see if virality influenced political views — previous studies had suggested tamping down viral posts could reduce the spread of misinformation.

The action did decrease the overall amount of political content participants saw, and it decreased their exposure to content from sources known to spread misinformation by a third. But it had other, less desirable consequences, too: It decreased participants' knowledge about the news, and didn't change their political attitudes or behaviors.

Ultimately, this finding was consistent across several of the studies. These mixed-bag analyses suggest that to combat fake news and polarization that some say leads to extreme and even violent radicalization there are no easy fixes.

“These things are complicated and there can be unintended consequences,” said Andrew Guess, an assistant professor of politics and public policy at Princeton University.

“When we removed shared content from people’s feeds, that seems to cause a decrease in one type of news knowledge."

"People become worse at being able to distinguish between things that happened in the past week and things that didn’t happen in the past week,” Guess explained.

Inside the Echo Chamber

In another study, researchers took on the "echo chamber" effect. When study participants' feeds were tweaked to show less content that reinforced their political beliefs, it didn’t mean they engaged with new ideas from an opposing source.



Instead, they saw more neutral content not to do with news or politics. Jaime Settle, an associate professor at the College of William & Mary, told the press this may reflect a principle of social networks: People self-curate their network to reflect their own interests, and there’s only so much that an algorithm can do to pop these bubbles.

“I think there’s a bit of a disjoint when we think of the motivation for trying to reduce the echo chamber problem,” said Settle.

“There’s often this implicit assumption that what will replace that content is kind of the broccoli of the political motivation ecosystem, that it will somehow expose people to information that will help them better navigate the political world. But as our study shows, that’s not really the case," Settled added.

In a separate study of 208 million Americans, researchers traced all the news it was possible for the users to have seen, what they actually saw in the feed, and the news they clicked on, reshared or reacted to.

They found that these Facebook users were even more segregated by ideology than previous research had found, but it wasn’t an even split.

More posted URLs leading to conservative-leaning content were seen exclusively by conservative users than for their liberal-leaning news counterparts. And 97% of all sources rated as misinformation by Meta’s third-party fact-checker program were also seen more by conservatives.

An important caveat here is that the proportion of news content posted to Facebook identified as misinformation is just 0.02%.

Taken as a whole, the findings suggest that changing Meta's algorithms won't effect political polarization, said Joshua Tucker, a politics professor at New York University.

“We don’t see much of an effect in making these changes on people’s attitudes,” he said.

“These kinds of changes that have been proposed as a way of ameliorating some of the issues that are facing US society today do not seem to have had much of an impact on the attitudes about which so many people are so concerned," Tucker explained.

The researchers caution that there are limits to their work: The research covers a three-month period, so it is possible that more time with a new algorithm or feed might move people's political viewpoints more. And the studies took place during a particularly heated period of political discourse.

“It’s possible that if we did a similar study at another period of time or in another country where people weren’t paying as much attention to politics or weren’t being inundated with other information from other sources about politics, we would have found another result,” said Tucker.