Social Media Company Snap Inc. Reports Disappointing Second-Quarter Sales - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Social Media Company Snap Inc. Reports Disappointing Second-Quarter Sales

Snap Inc.'s CEO said Snapchat still has a role to play in the social media landscape amid growing competition from Meta

Published |Updated
Adam Kovac
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Evan Spiegel, founder and CEO of Snapchat, speaks at the 2023 Snap Partner Summit at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on April 19, 2023FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Social media company Snap Inc. (SNAP), which owns Snapchat, reported worse than-expected second-quarter financial results for the three-month period ending June 30 on Tuesday.

The company reported a 16% dip in share price and a 4% drop in overall sales, but reported that daily active users on the platform grew 14% year-over-year to 397 million. The company projected that number would continue to grow to 405 million in Q3.

Of those users, 4 million have signed up for Snapchat+, the company's $3.99 per month premium subscription service that launched last year. The company did not indicate how much revenue had been generated by Snapchat+.

With artificial intelligence-driven chatbots drawing significant investment in the sector, Snap said their My AI feature, which allows users to ask questions and for advice from the ChatGPT-driven program, was among their most popular offerings, with 150 million people asking over 10 billion questions since it was introduced in February. The chatbot has been criticized for not having enough guardrails to make it safe for teenagers to use from jump.

Read More

Revenue for the second quarter ending on June 30 totaled $1.068 billion — slightly higher than analyst expectations of approximately $1.05 billion. This is $32 million less than the $1.1 billion reported during the same period last year. Overall sales declined 4% in the period. Despite the growth in users, Snap projected revenue would remain relatively stagnant at between $1.07 and $1.13 billion in Q3.

The company's net loss was $377 million, compared to a net loss of $422 million during the same quarter in 2022. 

During Tuesday's earnings call, CEO Evan Spiegel said it was unlikely the workforce of 5,300 people would face any imminent layoffs despite another quarter of losses. In 2022, the company laid off around 20% of its employees. However, he also said it was unlikely the company would be growing the size of its workforce as it tried to strike a balance between longer-term projects and generating near-term revenue.

He said Snapchat occupies a "unique" place in the social media landscape, with a focus on interpersonal connection rather than likes, one that will allow the company to improve its earnings projections as it works to attract new and more diverse advertisers.

Net loss per share came to $0.22; analysts had expected about 0.04 according to estimates compiled by Yahoo Finance

The company is projecting $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion in sales for the third quarter, which is a slump from analysts predictions of $1.13 billion.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.