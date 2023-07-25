Social media company Snap Inc. (SNAP), which owns Snapchat, reported worse than-expected second-quarter financial results for the three-month period ending June 30 on Tuesday.

The company reported a 16% dip in share price and a 4% drop in overall sales, but reported that daily active users on the platform grew 14% year-over-year to 397 million. The company projected that number would continue to grow to 405 million in Q3.

Of those users, 4 million have signed up for Snapchat+, the company's $3.99 per month premium subscription service that launched last year. The company did not indicate how much revenue had been generated by Snapchat+.

With artificial intelligence-driven chatbots drawing significant investment in the sector, Snap said their My AI feature, which allows users to ask questions and for advice from the ChatGPT-driven program, was among their most popular offerings, with 150 million people asking over 10 billion questions since it was introduced in February. The chatbot has been criticized for not having enough guardrails to make it safe for teenagers to use from jump.

Revenue for the second quarter ending on June 30 totaled $1.068 billion — slightly higher than analyst expectations of approximately $1.05 billion. This is $32 million less than the $1.1 billion reported during the same period last year. Overall sales declined 4% in the period. Despite the growth in users, Snap projected revenue would remain relatively stagnant at between $1.07 and $1.13 billion in Q3.

The company's net loss was $377 million, compared to a net loss of $422 million during the same quarter in 2022.

During Tuesday's earnings call, CEO Evan Spiegel said it was unlikely the workforce of 5,300 people would face any imminent layoffs despite another quarter of losses. In 2022, the company laid off around 20% of its employees. However, he also said it was unlikely the company would be growing the size of its workforce as it tried to strike a balance between longer-term projects and generating near-term revenue.

He said Snapchat occupies a "unique" place in the social media landscape, with a focus on interpersonal connection rather than likes, one that will allow the company to improve its earnings projections as it works to attract new and more diverse advertisers.

Net loss per share came to $0.22; analysts had expected about 0.04 according to estimates compiled by Yahoo Finance.

The company is projecting $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion in sales for the third quarter, which is a slump from analysts predictions of $1.13 billion.