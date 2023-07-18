Small Rocket Pioneer Rocket Lab’s Pivot From Helicopters to Marine Recovery a Success

Space industry upstart Rocket Lab has launched its Electron rocket to orbit, delivering a cache of satellites and successfully recovering the rocket's first and second stages via an ocean splashdown — a pivot for the company but a major step toward a regular launch cadence of fully reusable rockets.

The mission — Baby Come Back — saw the company deploy seven satellites via its Electron rocket which launched from a complex in Mahia, New Zealand on Tuesday morning local time.

The payload included four NASA Cubesats which are part of an experiment to have multiple multiple satellites that work and coordinate autonomously, as well as satellites for telecommunications company Telesat and data and analytics company Spire Global.

A video of the launch shows the rocket’s first and second stages, which are used to propel the vehicle through the Earth’s atmosphere into low orbit, separate flawlessly. Parachutes on the stages deployed and they floated down for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

The video shows a boat locating and recovering the rocket stages, but the recovery is very different from company CEO Peter Beck’s earlier vision of using helicopters to catch returning rocket stages in midair.

During a February earnings call, Beck said that while the company had successfully recovered a returning rocket stage in by catching it with a helicopter hook, the company had determined that it “can save ourselves the extra step by just plucking out in water,” and that ocean recovery “is the most viable and effective path to recovery,” with a recovery rate of between 60 and 70 per cent.

During the company’s livestream of the launch, Rocket Lab’s team lead for Electron reusability Wayne McIntosh said the team has “developed from going for aerial capture and recently pivoted to marine retrieval,” which will “enable reusability.”

Rocket Lab touts Electron as “the only reusable orbital-class small rocket.”

A Rocket Lab spokesperson did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.



Beck said in a statement that the company is “delighted to have delivered yet another successful Electron mission” and the mission “made big strides toward reusability with Electron and we are now closer than ever to relaunching a booster for the first time."

The marine retrieval of the rockets harkens back to the Earliest days of space travel: astronauts in NASA programs prior to the development of the Space Shuttle returned to Earth via “splashdown,” with their capsules parachuting into the ocean. The Space Shuttle’s rocket boosters, which detached during launch, were also recovered from the ocean for reuse.