Slack May Start Looking Different For You Beginning Today

Slack wants to make it easier to stay organized and manage multiple workspaces

Sherin Shibu
Slack

Slack began rolling out an updated layout to new teams today, with existing teams set to be impacted later on. The update affects the left column of Slack and its color scheme.

The left column now has a centralized navigation tab, including icons that will take users right to their home feed, direct messages and notifications. If you’ve tagged a post to come back to later on, the “Later” tab will also appear to store that post. At the bottom of the left column is a search button. 

A "new" button appears below the search icon on the bottom left, designated with a + sign. This replaces the pencil icon, and lets users start a new DM or huddle or create a canvas (a channel-visible note). 

Slack window showing communication
The updated Slack layout affects the left column and its color scheme.Slack
To continue to use Slack as they have in the past, users can simply click on the home feed icon to access their channels, direct messages and apps from a single view. It is a largely identical experience to the current app layout, although the home feed now has the ability to display channels from across workspaces.

Slack’s color scheme also changed with the update, with a wider selection of themes and more contrast between the leftmost column and the middle channels column. 

Additionally, all it takes to switch between workspaces is a click of the centralized button above the home tab. 

“It was about actually putting all the things that we’ve built over time into a sensible, comprehensible place,” Slack’s chief product officer Noah Weiss told The Verge. “As we add new productivity capabilities and as we infuse some of the latest generative AI technology into the product and add more abilities to automate work, we’re trying to future-proof some pieces of it.”

Three years have passed since Slack updated its interface on this scale. Slack coincidentally released that update at the start of the pandemic, when users started to rely more on it to work from home. The March 2020 update included options to organize channels into customizable sections and navigate more easily across channels. 

