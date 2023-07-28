Scientists Tickle Rats To Pinpoint Where Playfulness Lies in Brain

Tickle a rat and it will squirm with something like joy, erupting in ultrasonic squeaks akin to laughter. When the tickling stops, rats will often playfully chase after the hand, seemingly eager for more.

Now, scientists have pinpointed a tiny area of the brain crucial for this kind of play. By tickling rats over and over and over in the lab, researchers zeroed in on a bundle of nerve cells in the midbrain that seem to control the drive to play, according to a study published Friday in Neuron.

“It’s obviously fun research to do,” said Michael Brecht, a neuroscientist at the Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin. But it’s also important.

“Play is one of the most poorly understood behaviors in mammals,” he said, “but my take is that it’s something that animals do for their brain, to train it.”

Loads of animals play. Dogs faux-fight each other, young elephants splash about in watering holes, and orcas do belly flops for fun. Play is often spontaneous, making it a somewhat tricky behavior to study, especially for neuroscientists.

Tickling is a short-cut of sorts, allowing Brecht and his colleagues an opportunity to study the brain during play. Not all animals are ticklish, but rats reliably squeal when rubbed on their backs or bellies. And the more ticklish the rat, the more playful they tend to be.

Brecht and his colleagues monitored brain activity while rats were tickled and played “chase the hand” with the researchers. One brain region in particular lit up in both games — the periaqueductal gray. Also called the PAG, this region is important for vocalizations and flight-or-flight responses to stressors. When researchers selectively blocked activity in the PAG, the rats no longer responded to tickling and didn’t play well.

More detailed study showed a particular part of PAG called the lateral column where the cells were very responsive to tickling and to play, confirming that ticklishness and playfulness are bundled together in rat brains.

Other brain areas are likely involved in play too, and how PAG plays into these broader neural circuits remains unclear. But the study offers a foothold for researchers to better understand the neurobiology of play, why some species are more playful than others (mice are apparently not much fun), and why individuals tend to become less playful as they age.

“There’s just so much we don’t know about play and its importance,” Brecht said.

Figuring that out is especially important nowadays, he said, when many kid’s schedules are optimized, squeezing out time for freewheeling play. “We need to know what this might be doing to the brain.”