Scientists Successfully Repeat Landmark Nuclear Fusion Reaction Experiment - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Scientists Successfully Repeat Landmark Nuclear Fusion Reaction Experiment

It's years away from being used at scale, but the successful experiment raises hope that fusion will become a reliable source of clean energy

Published |Updated
Adam Kovac
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have, for a second time, successfully completed an experiment with a new form of power generation that could revolutionize how clean energy is generated. 

In December, researchers at the lab’s National Ignition Facility made headlines after they used lasers pointed at tiny clusters of atoms to generate more power than the lasers used. The technique, which is known as fusion, mimics the same nuclear reaction that fuels the Sun and other stars. 

During that December experiment, scientists used 2.05 megajoules of energy to generate 3.15 megajoules. A second experiment, on July 30, produced an even higher energy yield, according to reports. A spokesperson for the LLNL told Reuters that the final results are still being analyzed.

According to the NIF’s website, their fusion reactor requires 192 high-powered lasers, focused on a small group of hydrogen atoms. When they hit their target, the atoms fuse, forming helium nuclei and releasing high-energy electrons. Those helium particles then spread and heat up a nearby fuel source, creating a self-sustaining reaction.

Read More
Inside of target chamber of Lawrence Livermore National Lab, California
On July 30, a team of researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory duplicated an experiment where lasers were used to trigger a fusion reaction.Roger Ressmeyer/CORBIS/VCG via Getty Images

Any possibility of scaling this technology up to provide electricity on a mass scale is still years away. Scientists have said that cost remains a major roadblock towards generating fusion power at scale, and it could be 20 to 30 years before fusion power becomes widely available.

In December, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granhold hailed the first fusion experiment as a “landmark achievement,” adding that fusion would “help us solve humanity’s most complex and pressing problems, like providing clean power to combat climate change and maintaining a nuclear deterrent without nuclear testing.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.