Scientists Rush To Recreate a Viral Superconductor Experiment

The mysterious case of a revolutionary discovery relating to superconductor technology continues as scientists across the world work to replicate the controversial and seemingly simple experiment for themselves.

The original experiment protocol was published on July 27 by a team of South Korean researchers who claimed they had found a form of the mineral lead apatite they call LK99 with superconductive properties that operated at room temperature and ambient pressure. Previously, scientists told The Messenger that such a discover would merit a Nobel Prize and be a "Holy Grail" for Physics. If it is valid, that is — the paper and its experiment are not peer-reviewed and have not been officially validated.

The researchers on the paper have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

In the week since, a flood of videos claiming to replicate the experiment has hit social media — but verifying these videos is difficult. In one video, posted by a user claiming to be a Chinese engineering professor, a tiny fleck of material claiming to be LK99 is seen floating in mid-air. If it is a real video, then it shows a hallmark of superconductivity known as the Meissner Effect. The professor who supposedly posted the video did not respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

In other efforts, an engineer calling himself Andrew McCalip went on Twitch to livestream his effort to synthesize LK99 (the mineral requires several days of baking in a kiln and McCalip is still a day away from being able to see if it floats above a magnet).



And Indian researchers rushed out their own preprint about their effort to replicate the experiment, which they said failed to show superconductivity.



Separately, a researcher named Sinead Griffin at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory uploaded her own preprint, in which she ran computer simulations that purportedly detected superconductor properties within LK99. Preprints are not peer-reviewed, which means they are not check to the gold standard for verifying scientific results.

Griffin did not reply to a request for comment.

When an electrical conductor is cooled sufficiently, electrical resistance disappears. This allows a very large electrical current to flow through it, in turn generating a powerful magnetic field. The field is so powerful it will cause metals to levitate over it. CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

A spokesperson for MIT told The Messenger they had not heard anything about a rumored mission to send a team from the university to verify the results and examine LK99.

Meanwhile, other scientists have casted doubt on the South Korean team's findings. They described the original paper to The Messenger as “very amateurish,” and said data appeared to have been omitted or presented in puzzling ways.

Superconductors are tantalizing because they would revolutionize electronics, nixing all resistance in electric systems — imagine a battery that barely ever ran out. But most only operate at extremely cold temperatures and high pressure.

It remains unclear if LK99 is truly a superconductor, an error in the data, or something in between. Even a former commander of the International Space Station has weighed in, expressing his hope that LK99 is the real deal. The Korean Society for Superconductivity and Cryogenics has since announced it will convene its Verification Committee for Superconductivity at Room Temperature to look into KL99.



The society did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.