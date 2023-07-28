Scientists Induce Natural ‘Virgin Births’ in Animals for the First Time

With a flip of a few genetic switches, scientists were able to induce “virgin birth” in fruit flies in the lab. It’s the first time researchers have engineered a female animal to reproduce without mating or further intervention, a phenomenon known as parthenogenesis.

The research, published Friday in Current Biology, confirms that there can be a genetic basis to facultative parthenogenesis, a poorly understood phenomenon that’s been observed in over 700 diverse animal species.

“This hasn’t been shown before in any animal, and proves [parthenogenesis] isn’t just some weird developmental thing, there are genes that can be altered to cause this to happen,” said Alexis Sperling, a researcher at the University of Cambridge and co-author of the study.

Those genes are likely different in other species, she said, but the study is a starting point to investigate how the ability evolved along other branches of the tree of life.

Sperling became interested in studying parthenogenesis during her PhD, after her pet praying mantis laid an egg without having mated.

“I thought, ‘oh that’s weird, but probably nothing will come of it,’” she said. But a couple months later, the egg hatched, and Sperling was hooked. “I found out very little is known about how it happens.”

Some animals, mostly reptiles or amphibians, have evolved to only reproduce asexually, a process biologists call obligate parthenogenesis. Facultative parthenogenesis, by contrast, seems to be more common, and can occasionally occur in animals as different as sharks, crocodiles, birds and insects.

It is worth nothing that in mammals, genetic markers on sperm are required for normal development, making parthenogenesis unlikely. In one experiment published in 2022, scientists tried to make mice give birth without fertilization with a sperm cell — while they did manage to get the mice to produce pups, it required heavy intervention and most of them died within a day of birth.

Scientists still aren’t sure why parthenogenesis happens, but it could benefit females when males are hard to find.

For parthenogenesis to work, a female must overcome typical developmental processes for producing offspring. To figure out if certain genes dictate the process, Sperling and her colleagues turned to the fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster, a model organism scientists often use to study genetics. D. melanogaster doesn’t naturally have “virgin births.” But some populations of its cousin, Drosophila mercatorum, do.

A Drosophila melanogaster fruit fly lays an egg. Oxford Scientific

That was the clue the scientists needed to get started. They searched for genetic differences between the D. mercatorum strains that do and don’t reproduce parthenogenetically and homed in on three genes involved in key developmental processes that switched on or off during when females reproduced asexually.

Through some genetic trickery, the researchers then introduced those genes into D. melanogaster flies. It worked, and some females were suddenly able to reproduce without a mate.

Many of these females still reproduced sexually when males were around, said Sperling. But when deprived of suitors, females waited about 40 days before going ahead without a male.

Offspring produced via virgin birth were always female. These daughters were able to reproduce asexually too, confirming that the ability can persist across generations.

Next, Sperling hopes to see whether these genes play a role in other parthenogenetic species. Some major crop pests, including mites and leaf-miner flies, can reproduce this way, which can prove troublesome for farmers. Understanding the process better might yield new ways of controlling the pests in the future.