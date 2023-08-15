Saturn Wracked By 100-Year Storms and Ammonia Rain: Study

Saturn, a gas giant planet once thought to be relatively placid compared to the tempestuous Jupiter, is actually roiling with century-long storms that make Earth’s hurricanes and typhoons seem like blips, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor used the National Radio Astronomy Observatory’s Very Large Array to probe radio wavelengths emanating from Saturn’s atmosphere below the planet’s clouds.

In turn, the radio observations betray the physical and chemical processes happening on the planet, such as cloud formation and heat dynamics.

The study, published in Science Advances , found anomalies in ammonia gas concentration in the atmosphere. Specifically, ammonia had a lower concentration at altitudes just under the cloud cover, but when the researchers looked 100 to 200 kilometers closer to the surface, they found the atmosphere was saturated with ammonia — ammonia rain.

Researchers already knew that massive storms and ammonia rain break out on Saturn every 20 to 30 years, but the new observations suggest that the ammonia is evaporated and rained back down continuously for hundreds of years on end.

“Understanding the mechanisms of the largest storms in the Solar System puts the theory of hurricanes into a broader cosmic context, challenging our current knowledge and pushing the boundaries of terrestrial meteorology,” said Cheng Li, a professor at the University of Michigan and co-author of the study in a press release.

Researchers previously observed a Saturn megastorm via the Cassini probe, which orbited the planet for over a decade before running out of fuel and plunging into its atmosphere in 2017.

Aside from the readings from the Very Large Array, they’ve also gotten a deeper look at Saturn through images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.