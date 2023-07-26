Every New Galaxy Device Revealed at Samsung Unpacked

Hot on the heels of Google’s Pixel Fold, Samsung is ready to compete with updates to its own foldable phones. The South Korean tech giant just wrapped up its second “Unpacked” event of the year in a stream broadcast, for the first time from its home country. While February’s Samsung Unpacked focused on flagship iPhone competitors, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra, this event brought the rest of Samsung’s mobile products up to date with the latest tech from the “flip side”—meet the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6 (and 6 Classic) and the Galaxy Tab S9.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Z Flip series is Samsung’s most popular folding phone. It has a form factor that's something like a mix between an iPhone and an old school clamshell Nokia phone. The new Flip 5 is the first of these devices to actually close completely flat, and comes with a brand new, much larger cover screen that makes navigating widgets and taking selfies much easier.

That larger cover screen, now up to 3.4 inches from 1.9 inches, is the most compelling reason to upgrade. Like on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, it can run widgets that tell you the weather, control your earbuds, start timers, and handle other basics. But the larger screen means it can also now run some apps, including YouTube. It’s also able to take selfies more easily, since it gives owners more space to frame their shots. That’s a big win for Samsung, since flip phones have an advantage when it comes to selfies- since they have that cover screen, they can take selfies using the more powerful rear camera.

Folding completely flat, meanwhile, offers the Z Flip 5 greater durability and reduces its profile in a bag. The hinge has also been redesigned to use fewer moving parts, reducing wear and tear.

It all makes for a phone that’s easy to use with one hand and slips away into a bag without issue, at least in The Messenger’s hands-on time with the device at a pre-release event. It should also be plenty powerful, since it’s running the same chip as Samsung’s current non-folding flagship, the S23 Ultra. It won’t be the best overall camera phone out there, since it’s limited to two 12MP lenses on the back and a single 10MP lens on the front, but it’s small and has an edge for self portraits.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at $999 and comes in gray, black, white, and two variations of blue.

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung’s premier phone for those who can’t choose between a phone and a tablet is the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This is more of an iterative change than the Z Flip 5, with more focus put into improving the software than hardware, although there are some key hardware improvements as well.



All of this phone's screens are the same size as the Z Fold 4’s, but like the most recent Z Flip, the Z Fold 5 trumps its predecessor by closing completely flat, offering it a thinner profile and making it more durable. It also boasts a more powerful chip than its predecessor, the same as in the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Z Flip 5. Plus, customers who miss the Galaxy Note have the option to get the Z Fold 5 with an S pen that’s 41% thinner than the Z Fold 4’s.

Software improvements include a more powerful multi-window experience, including the ability to drag and drop files between windows and access an improved taskbar that shows the phone’s four most recently used apps. Perhaps more importantly, some apps including TikTok have been optimized for the phone’s large main display, meaning users won’t get black bars on the side of the app when using them. There’s also more app availability, with popular note taking app GoodNotes coming to the Z Fold 5 at launch.

Like the Z Fold 4, the Z Fold 5 is a financial commitment. It starts at $1,799 and comes in blue, black, and white. From The Messenger’s time with the device, not much seems to have changed from the Z Fold 4, but it’s certainly streamlined, and the ability to close completely flat makes it much more pleasing to the eye. It’s bulkier than an iPhone and taller than a Z Flip, but it could be a great fit for those who do a lot of reading or watching on the go.

Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic

The Galaxy Watch is ditching its brief flirtation with a pro model and is instead reintroducing a “classic” model. The difference? The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has a physical rotating bezel encircling the watch face, unlike the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. That alone is probably the main thing to get excited about with the new Galaxy Watches, although the company also plans to better use its watches’ sensors this time around.

The rotating bezel was last seen on the Galaxy Watch 4 Pro Classic, and works similar to the digital crown on the Apple Watch. It lets you easily navigate across your apps and watch faces without blocking your screen with your finger. It’s a fan favorite feature, and it’s easy to see why. It’s both functional and satisfying, making it easier to make precise selections while bringing some skeuomorphic delight to using the watch.

The base Galaxy Watch 6 lacks the rotating bezel, unfortunately, although that was the case on prior Galaxy Watch releases as well. On just about every other level the standard Galaxy Watch 6 matches its more expensive sibling. The display on both models is always-on, and both models share the same chip and support fast charging, wifi, bluetooth, 5G, and NFC. The base Galaxy Watch 6 lacks the 6 Classic’s Hall sensor, which lets it track magnetic fields, but it’s unclear whether Samsung will even use that.

Samsung does have a history of packing its watches with sensors it barely uses. While the Galaxy Watch 5 released in August of 2022, it didn’t make use of its temperature sensor until April of 2023, and even then it was only for fertility tracking. Why Samsung does this is unclear–more sensors do look impressive listed on the back of the box, plus they give third party developers something else to work with. But for the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung is releasing a new app to make better use of that temperature sensor at launch, pointing to a greater initiative to actually support these features within the company.

The Galaxy Watch 6 will see Samsung introduce its Thermo Check app, which can measure the temperature of the wearer’s surroundings or even specific subjects, like a meal or pool water. This is all contactless, and will eventually come to Galaxy Watch 5 as well.

It’s refreshing to see a Galaxy Watch launch with its most impressive features enabled right away, and given that Thermo Check is also coming alongside dedicated watch apps for Samsung Wallet and WhatsApp, the Galaxy Watch 6 is looking to be a more comprehensive option than prior entries.

The hardware also features a reduced screen border and some minor quality-of-life updates, like the ability to switch to an infrared light for sleep tracking. There’s also new watch bands including a stainless steel band and an eco band made from corn.

The Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $299 for its 40mm size and goes up to $329 for its 44mm size. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic starts at $399 for its 43mm size and goes up to $429 for its 47mm size. Available colors include gold and gray on the small Galaxy Watch 6, silver and gray on the large Galaxy Watch 6, and black and silver on both versions of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra

Rounding out Samsung’s announcements for this Unpacked is the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup. Android tablets have been perpetually behind the iPad ever since Google’s Nexus lineup failed to take off in the mid-2010s, and while Google is back in the tablet game with the Pixel Tablet, the time in between has left the operating system with some catch up work to do.

This mostly has to do with app formatting. Some Android apps, like Instagram, have failed to adjust to the large format of Android tablets, as they expect to be displayed on phones. This can leave ugly black bars on the side of the app as it attempts to mimic a phone-sized display. Google is promising better large format app support on Android now that the Pixel Tablet is out, but it’s unclear how this will pan out, as the Pixel Tablet itself is still facing problems with certain popular apps.

It’s unfortunate that Samsung has to rely on another company for its product’s viability, but that’s the result of not controlling your whole ecosystem in the same way Apple does. As for the hardware itself, The Messenger didn’t get much time to play with it, but the Tab S9 is thin, lightweight, and plenty bright and detailed. Unlike iPads, all versions of the Galaxy Tab S9 also come with a Galaxy S Pen right in the box, which charges when placed on the back of the tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S9 comes in three sizes. The base S9 is 11-inches large, the S9+ is 12.4-inches large, and the S9 Ultra is 14.6-inches large. All sizes use an OLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, Dolby Atmos-equipped speakers, and Android 13. Additional specs, such as memory, storage and 5G availability, vary by model.

The Galaxy Tab S9 comes in gray and white and starts at $799 for the base S9, $999 for the S9+, and $1,199 for the S9 Ultra.