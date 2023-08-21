Samsung’s Dolby Vision Competitor, HDR 10+, Gets Its First Game

The First Descendant, a free-to-play shooter from developer Nexon, will be the first game to support Samsung’s High Dynamic Range (HDR) 10+ Gaming format, the South Korean tech giant announced Monday morning.



Built to support gaming as well as film and television, HDR10+ is meant to join Dolby Vision as the next step in picture quality for the medium, ensuring the retention of accurate colors, rich shadows and brighter shades of white. The royalty-free technology is Samsung’s 10-bit answer to the 12-bit Dolby Vision, and looks to keep costs down while still making high dynamic range calibration easier for the user.



HDR10+ gaming “eliminates the hassle of adjusting numerous manual settings,” Samsung said in today's announcement, relying on an adjustable on-screen meter similar to the brightness screen featured in many video games. The format also ensures that gameplay isn’t affected, promising “near-instant responses through low latency and variable refresh rate support.”



HDR10+ was announced for games in winter 2021, so gamers have had a long wait for a game to use the format. The First Descendant is a free-to-play, multiplayer third person shooter running on Epic’s Unreal Engine 5. It’s centered around players fighting back against an invading alien enemy using a variety of different play styles and classes, all while gaining more powerful through continual loot drops.

The First Descendant releases into beta Sept. 19 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will feature crossplay across all systems, but Samsung didn’t specify which versions of the game will feature support for HDR10+. The game will be showcased at this week’s Gamescom in Germany.



Players must have an HDR 10+ capable machine and display to take advantage of the increase in visual fidelity. The feature will come standard with Samsung’s latest lineup of televisions and gaming monitors, the company said in a press release.



HDR 10+ is a bit late to launch compared to its major competitor, the aforementioned Dolby Vision. Dolby’s format has already been widely implemented across devices such as game consoles and Blu-Ray players, and even added via firmware to televisions and monitors with strong enough processors to output the improved image quality. Dolby Vision already has support for a wide range of films as well as big games including Elden Ring, while HDR10+ is currently limited to a smaller selection of films such as Godzilla vs. Kong and the Back to the Future trilogy.



Even with the late arrival, HDR 10+ seems to have widespread industry support, with Samsung saying the format has over 155 partners using the technology across 7,000 devices, including TVS, projectors, computer monitors, smartphones, tablets and more.