Samsung’s 98-Inch, 8K ‘Neo QLED’ TV Starts at $38,000

Samsung has announced a new addition to its lineup of truly massive 8K Neo QLED TVs. Dubbed the QN990C, this television bumps the max screen size for the line up from 85-inches to 98-inches. But that extra 13-inches of eye candy comes at a steep premium.

Now the largest and most expensive model in the company’s QN900C line of truly massive displays, the Samsung QN990C uses the same ‘Neo QLED’ display technology that powers the existing 65, 75, and 85-inch models that have already been available for a few months.

Leveraging both Quantum dots–nanometer-sized particles that glow in different colors when illuminated with UV light–and mini-LED backlights, the TV has thousands of individually controlled dimming zones. In turn, this means the QN990C can offer excellent color reproduction, high brightness, and deep black levels.

The new QN990C also carries forward Samsung’s ‘Infinity One Design,’ with ultra-thin bezels and a slim design that can be mounted nearly flush to a wall. It also includes a Dolby Atmos-compatible 6.4.4-channel surround sound system, which incorporates four additional speakers designed to be mounted to the ceiling to create a more immersive sound experience.

Although Samsung does have a display division that produces OLED panels for mobile devices including the company’s smartphones (as well as Apple’s), the 8K panel in the new QN990C is actually manufactured by one of Samsung’s rivals, TCL. TCL claims to have improved the efficiency and costs of its manufacturing process for larger panels like this, and as a result, Samsung isn’t the only TV maker relying on it for larger sets.

The 98-inch QN990C is making its debut in South Korea first, with a 49.9 million won price tag, which converts to around US $38,000 at the time of writing. Truly, this TV is only for the most luxurious of home theater setups. Samsung hasn’t announced when the QN990C will be made available in other markets, but news of wider availability could be announced at IFA, the annual consumer electronics show that will be held in Berlin, Germany next month.