Sam Altman’s Crypto Project Worldcoin Launches Online ID and Financial App

Worldcoin Foundation, an ambitious blockchain and cryptocurrency project co-led by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, has officially launched after three years in beta. The company rolled out its services to 35 cities across 20 countries — despite the global meltdown of the cryptocurrency universe.



Worldcoin touts itself as a new identity and financial network “owned by everyone.” The company centers on World ID, a form of digital ID that promises to verify users’ identity by scanning their eyes to distinguish humans from bots and AI — including AI powered by Altman’s own technology. Once a user’s identity is verified, they can trade in Worldcoin tokens, or WLD, via a mobile app.



The physical verification process is handled by an “Orb,” a biometric verification device. Worldcoin’s universal expansion hinges on the global distribution of Orbs. Blockchains can store World IDs to preserve user privacy, and these entities cannot be controlled or shut down by any single entity, Worldcoin co-founder Alex Blania told Reuters.



In three years of beta testing, the company has reportedly captured over 2 million identities and is now ready to scale up.



Investors have poured over $250 million into Worldcoin, borne by the company’s mission to “drastically increase economic opportunity” using its token and verification system. Worldcoin plans to hold on to about 20% of all tokens it issues and use those units to fund the deployment and maintenance of the Orb machines and the rest of the token’s ecosystem.



WLD traded above $2, up from $0.15, on Monday after it announced its global expansion, Reuters reported.



Worldcoin is an outlier in the current crypto landscape, as other companies see funds decline and accusations of fraud increase regulator scrutiny. The bust and ruin of FTX in 2022, just months after its CEO was dubbed the “JP Morgan of crypto,” has left a major scar on digital tokens. Other crypto pursuits such as NFTs have also lost user interest, trading data shows.



“On crypto, there have been a lot of bad actors and that’s a real shame . . . we have to earn people’s trust, which is why we’re explaining so much about how the technology works and the road map for decentralising the company,” Sam Altman told the Financial Times.