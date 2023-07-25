Sam Altman Says Governments Lack The ‘Will’ To Lead Technology Innovation

Sam Altman is building a sprawling tech empire. His investment portfolio includes over two dozen companies which all — to one extent or another — challenge the role of government in society.



But in a new interview with Financial Times, the billionaire explains that he has no plans of “disintermediating” governments; instead, he believes that the public sector has “lack of will” to lead in innovation.



“People ask me periodically, ‘Don’t you think this should be done by the government? Isn’t it horrible that you are doing this as a private tech company?’” Altman said in the interview.



At OpenAI, a startup, Altman’s team leapfrogged big tech companies to build artificial intelligence technology that could upend the future of work, web search and education. The company’s chatbot, ChatGPT, released in November reignited the AI arms race after it showed the potential of automation as a consumer-facing technology.



And this week, the 38-year-old’s Worldcoin, a blockchain project, expanded to 20 countries to provide digital verification infrastructure and a new cryptocurrency independent of national governments. Altman has also invested in a nuclear fusion startup with the promise to produce limitless clean energy. Together, they are part of a bigger master plan, he said.



“These are independent parts of a specific vision of the future which I believe in,” said Altman in the interview. “In a well functioning society, governments would be doing the [artificial generative intelligence] project and [nuclear] fusion and a whole bunch of things — and yet they’re not.”



Altman’s vision and portfolio companies are facing increasing regulatory pushback. Worldcoin launched amid tightening rules on cryptocurrency projects by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). For this reason, Worldcoin excluded the US market from its global rollout this week.



Meanwhile, OpenAI is the subject of at least two class action lawsuits claiming the company infringe on copyrighted material and private information to feed its language model and power ChatGPT. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is also looking into complaints OpenAI may be responsible for harmful misinformation about people. The company is also facing similar challenges in the European Union as the bloc intensifies its AI regulatory efforts.



“[We] either sit around and watch the gradual decline of state capacity and say ‘that’s a bummer’ and we’re just not going to have any more technical progress,” Altman told the Financial Times, “or you do the next best thing and just build great companies.”