Russia’s Luna-25 Enters Orbit Around Moon, Ending Decades-Long Lunar Hiatus

Russia has succeeded in placing its first lunar mission in five decades into orbit around the Moon.
On Wednesday, Russian space agency Roscosmos posted on Telegram that the Luna-25 spacecraft, which launched on August 11, had entered a temporary orbit around the Moon.
“For the first time in the modern history of Russia, an automatic station at 12:03 Moscow time was launched into the orbit of an artificial satellite of the Moon!” Roscosmos wrote.
All of Luna-25's systems are functioning normally, Roscosmos said, and communication is stable. Luna-25 is expected to land on the Moon on August 23. Originally Russia had planned to send a rover as part of the mission, but the rover was scrapped due to sanctions placed on Russia in the wake of invading Ukraine.
The mission marks the first time Russia has reached the Moon since 1976, when the country was still part of the Soviet Union. Russia plans to pursue a landing on the south pole of the Moon in a bid to find water ice. The resource will be critical to any future human station or presence on the Moon.
