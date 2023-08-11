Russia Launches First Moon Mission Since 1976

An unmanned Russian vessel is heading towards the moon after the country launched its first lunar mission since the fall of the Soviet Union.

On Friday, Reuters reported that Russian space agency Roscosmos launched the Luna-25 spacecraft from the Vostochny spaceport. The lander is expected to reach the moon on Aug. 23, where it will orbit for several days before landing on the surface.

During the space race of the 1960s, the Soviet Union aggressively worked towards putting their cosmonauts on the moon, but after the success of the American Apollo program and a series of setbacks, those plans were scrapped.

An unmanned spacecraft, the Luna-15, was launched three days before the famed Apollo 11 mission, but crashed into the lunar surface. Luna-16, launched in 1972, was more successful, and landed and collected moon rock samples it brought back to Earth.

The last Soviet moon mission was 1976’s Luna-24.

Russian space analyst Vitaly Egorov told Reuters that the goal of Luna-25 is not to study the moon, but is rather a political statement.

“The goal is political competition between two superpowers — China and the USA — and a number of other countries which also want to claim the title of space superpower,” he said.

While the U.S. remains the only country to ever put a man on the moon, China is the third country able to land a non-manned mission on the lunar surface and has plans to land people on the moon by 2030.

The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the moon lander Luna-25 automatic station takes off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russia's Far East, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP

In July, India launched its first unmanned mission to the moon. Its lander is scheduled to settle on the moon’s surface on Aug. 24.

Earlier this this week, NASA’s chief told reporters that the United States is in a “space race” with China, not Russia, over the best sites on the moon’s south pole, where the U.S. hopes to build the first lunar bases. He said that despite the strained relationship between the U.S. and Russia due to the latter’s invasion of Ukraine, the two countries have enjoyed a fruitful collaboration in space, such as onboard the International Space Station.

“I don't think that a lot of people at this point would say that Russia is actually ready to be landing cosmonauts on the moon,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “I think the space race is really between the US and China and we need to protect the interest of the international community.”

But that strained relationship is having an effect on Russia’s space plans: Luna-25 was originally supposed to have a rover, but those plans were scrapped due to the effects of sanctions.

“Foreign electronics are lighter, domestic electronics are heavier,” Egorov told Reuters. “While scientists might have the task of studying lunar water, for Roscosmos the main task is simply to land on the moon — to recover lost Soviet expertise and learn how to perform this task in a new era.”