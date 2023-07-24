Russia Invites Allies to Collaborate on Planned Orbital Space Station

Russia has invited several countries to contribute to the space station it plans to put into orbit before the end of the decade — and the United States is not one of them.

During a meeting in Hermanus, South Africa alongside other BRICS nations, an informal allied group that includes Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, Russia invited those countries to collaborate on a specialized module. Russia's space station ambitions mark a further departure from its past collaboration with the United States on orbital missions.

The invitation was reported by Russian news agency Interfax and was issued by Roscosmos head Yury Borisov during the meeting, which was focused on space cooperation.

"I would like to invite BRICS partners to consider taking part in this project and creating, through joint efforts, a fully-fledged module that, as part of the ROS, would allow the BRICS countries to use the capacity of low-Earth orbit to implement their national space programs," Borisov said, according to the report.

The International Space Station, the first module of which was launched in 1998, has been a hive of collaboration between the Russian space agency, NASA, the Canadian and European space agencies and others, but the aging space station has outlived its original planned term of service. The ISS was originally supposed to last 15 years and is currently planned to be decommissioned sometime after 2030.

With tensions between the Russia and the United States high over the war in Ukraine, Borisov said Russia wants to collaborate in future with other nations, particularly those in Africa, on the new space station, according to the report. The first module of Russia's space station is slated to launch in 2027 and will be completed in 2032, according to Borisov.

Roscosmos unveiled the first plans for their ISS replacement in August 2022. It will initially four modules that would accommodate four cosmonauts, Roscosmos said.